Norwegian connects New York and Los Angeles with Paris

Times haven’t been easy for Norwegian. The European low cost airline decided earlier (pre-covid) to stop several routes due to low demand. For instance Transatlantic connections. The current Corona crisis makes things even worse. Nevertheless, Norwegian reconsiders connecting the US cities New York and Los Angeles with Paris.

Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norwegian is currently flying from several countries, but is mostly known in Scandinavia. Especially in Norway and Sweden. Previously, the low cost carrier also offered long haul flights with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Already before the Covid-19 crisis, Norwegian had a crisis of its own. The company wasn’t profitable enough due to low occupancy on for instance long haul routes. This is the key reason for the airline to terminate certain routes. Amongst others the route from Ireland to the US, but also from Copenhagen and Stockholm.

Paris Charles de Gaulle

A recent schedule change shows that Norwegian will restart its long haul efforts to the US. Earlier this month reservations opened for several Paris – US routes.

Norwegian will serve both Los Angeles and New York JFK from Paris (and v.v.). Flights will start from 28 March 2021. It is now possible to book until 30 June 2021. Flights from 1 July 2021 will become available at a later time. So you can fly from next year.

Norwegian will operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for the flights from Los Angeles and New York JFK. From both destinations four weekly flights are scheduled. Flights depart in the evening and arrive in Paris in the morning. Low fare Economy seats are available from $450 for a round trip. Flights from Los Angeles are a little more.

Would Paris not suit your travel needs in 2021? You can easily connect from the capital of France to the rest of Europe (and beyond).

