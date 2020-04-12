Delta extends Medallion Status with 12 months

The current situation forces many travellers to cancel their trip. As a consequence, it may become near to impossible to retain your frequent flyer status. Delta Air Lines had therefore decided to extend its elite status with 12 months. This gives Delta’s frequent flyers the opportunity to enjoy their Medallion status through 2021. This gives loyal customer some peace of mind about their status as they are unable to travel at the moment.

Delta SkyMiles

The extension has an impact for all Medallion members in the SkyMiles frequent flyer program. There are also some extra privileges for Sky Club members and American Express card holders. Frequent flyers from some countries may however face restrictions towards this policy. The below information is applicable to any Medallion member in the US:

All Medallion statuses that are valid in 2020, will remain valid in 2021.

All Medallion qualifications remain valid in 2021. This means there is a longer time to qualify for 2022.

Delta Airbus A321 interior (Source: Delta)

SkyMiles Select

There are also some changes for SkyMiles Select participants. These concern:

Upgrade Certificates / $200 travel vouchers : any certificate or voucher with an expiration date between March 1st and June 30th 2020 will remain valid until the end of this year. Any voucher with an expiration data after June 30th remain valid for an extra six months.

: any certificate or voucher with an expiration date between March 1st and June 30th 2020 will remain valid until the end of this year. Any voucher with an expiration data after June 30th remain valid for an extra six months. SkyMiles Select members: receive a free extension of six months. This can be for example used for Priority Boarding and unused drink vouchers.

American Express

If you hold a Delta American Express card you can also expect extra time to use the respective benefits. One of the following cards need to be in your SkyMiles profile in “My Wallet”. It needs to be valid now or has expired since March 1st, 2020. See below for the details.

Delta SkyMiles Gold Card : Members with a $100 Delta flight credit will get a six-month extension beyond their current expiration date.

: Members with a $100 Delta flight credit will get a six-month extension beyond their current expiration date. Delta SkyMiles Platinum Card : Members with Companion Certificates with an original expiration date between March 1st and June 30th 2020, can use them when they book and fly by the end of the year. Those that expire between July 1st 2020 and April 1st 2021 will receive an extra six months beyond the current expiration date.

: Members with Companion Certificates with an original expiration date between March 1st and June 30th 2020, can use them when they book and fly by the end of the year. Those that expire between July 1st 2020 and April 1st 2021 will receive an extra six months beyond the current expiration date. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card: If you have Companion Certificates with an expiration date between March 1 and June 30 2020, you, can use them when you book and fly by the end of the year. If you have Companion Certificates that expire between July 1st 2020 and April 1st 2021, you will receive an additional six months beyond the current expiration date.

If you have Companion Certificates with an expiration date between March 1 and June 30 2020, you, can use them when you book and fly by the end of the year. If you have Companion Certificates that expire between July 1st 2020 and April 1st 2021, you will receive an additional six months beyond the current expiration date. Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card: Members will also get a six-month extension to use their Delta Sky Club One-Time Guest Passes beyond their current expiration date.

Delta SkyMiles offer several payment cards with American Express (Source: Delta)

All changes and extension will be done automatically over the coming period.

