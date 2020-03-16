Virgin Atlantic Introduces Flexibility to Flying Club Members

Virgin Atlantic has introduced flexibility to its Flying Club members who may be impacted by the travel restrictions caused by Covid-19.

They are offering more time for members to maintain their status and also use any rewards such as Clubhouse entry or upgrades.

Oli Byers, Senior Vice President, Data and Customer Loyalty at Virgin Atlantic commented:

“We recognise our loyalty programme is extremely important to our members and to ensure they don’t lose out during this period of restricted travel, we have introduced flexibility within the programme. We’re offering our members an additional six months to achieve their tier points and also use any voucher rewards. Our customer centre teams are working extremely hard, however, wait times can still be long, so we’d like to reassure all members that these extensions will automatically be added to their accounts and there is no need to call up to activate them.”

Flexible options include:

Gold & Silver tier extension

Gold and silver members need to earn 1000 tier points (Gold) and 400 tier points (Silver) to maintain their status for another year. These members will have an additional six months added to their membership year to ensure they have extra time to achieve the required tier points. A new membership card will not be sent but a digital membership card can be viewed online and downloaded via the Virgin Atlantic app. Members can login to their Flying Club account online to see how many tier points they have and the new end date of their membership year and accounts will be updated by Friday 20 March.

Voucher extension

Flying Club members earn various rewards throughout the year and for those that are valid as of 13 March 2020, they will add an additional six months for customers to redeem them which will show in members accounts by Friday 20th March 2020.

These rewards include:

Gold member vouchers

Gold member companion reward for Gold status renewal

Clubhouse passes for Gold member 1500 tier point reward

One cabin upgrade for Gold member 2000 tier point rewards

Credit card vouchers

Companion reward

Clubhouse passes

Premium upgrades

For customers looking to plan ahead, Virgin Atlantic has released 900,000 redemption seats available from August to December 2020, as well as some special offers to help their Flying Club membership go further: