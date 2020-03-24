Boeing to temporarily suspend operations in Seattle area

Due to the accelerating spread of COVID-19, Boeing will temporarily suspend production at their Puget Area facilities. The suspension of production operations will last for 14 days starting tomorrow.

Washington is in a state of emergency due to the accelerating spread of COVID-19. Until a week ago, the Seattle area had the most confirmed cases of covid-19 in the entire United States. To ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the local community, Boeing has decided to temporarily halt all activity at their Puget Area facilities

“This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live,” said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun. “We continue to work closely with public health officials. We’re in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension. We regret the difficulty this will cause them, as well as our employees, but it’s vital to maintain health and safety for all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19” Calhoun added.

50,000 employees are affected

Boeing’s two facilities in Everett north of Seatlle and Renton in the south, employ a total of 50,000 people. The Everett facility manufactures components and assembles the larger 787 and 777 aircrafts. The Renton plant manufactures the 737, employs around 10,000 people. Since the 737MAX grounding, Boeing has transferred most of its Resources to other areas.

Photos by Boeing