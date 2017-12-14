An announcement from Norwegian earlier this morning revealed plans for the commencement of air travel from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, which marks the launch of its first direct transatlantic route from the Netherlands to the United States — and the airfare will start from €199.00 each way.

Norwegian to Fly Direct Between Amsterdam and New York in May of 2018

The first flight is expected to occur on Monday, May 7, 2018 using brand new Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft; and the frequency of this flight will be four times per week.

“2017 has been a year of exponential growth for Norwegian’s long-haul route network”, Bjørn Kjos — who is the chief executive officer of Norwegian — said. “This new direct flight to New York will make the US much more affordable and easier to reach for Dutch travelers. We are not slowing down our quest to provide passengers with low fares and a high-quality onboard experience. Passengers have enjoyed our service so much that Norwegian was one of the world’s most awarded airlines in 2017.”

The airline already operates direct flights to Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Schedules

Starting on Monday, May 7, 2018 and every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday thereafter, the flight will depart from Amsterdam at 12:25 in the afternoon Central European Time and arrive in New York at 2:25 in the afternoon Eastern Time on the same day.

Conversely, the flight will depart from New York at 6:30 in the evening Eastern Time every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and arrive in Amsterdam the next morning at 7:30 Central European Time.

Inside Take

Premium cabin fares to New York City start at €539.00 one-way — including taxes — if you would rather not fly as a passenger in a seat in the economy class cabin.

The addition of this new transatlantic flight route is a major expansion of the long-haul network of Norwegian, which currently offers 61 nonstop transatlantic routes from 13 cities in Europe with one of the youngest fleets of aircraft in the world.

That is not a bad way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the airline, which has carried greater than 200 million travelers since its launch back in 2002.

Source: Norwegian Air Shuttle.