Sheraton Hotels & Resorts presents new brand concept

With travelers dreaming of new discoveries in 2021, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts is ready to welcome them as it unveils the initial hotels around the world exemplifying the brand’s new vision.

Following Marriott International’s announcement in 2018 of its plans to refresh the iconic brand for today’s travelers, the completion of the renovations at these hotels is an important milestone in the brand’s reinvention journey. There is now momentum building for the transformation, with over 40 hotels around the world expected to reflect the new brand vision by the end of 2022.

Updated hotel lobby of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts

At the heart of the new Sheraton experience is the lobby. This has been re-imagined as the “Public Square” of the hotel; a holistic, open space that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. With a flow that is natural, intuitive and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Built into the new design are signature elements such as the Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that will anchor each hotel’s lobby and allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets and wireless charging stations.

The Studios, flexible gathering spacesavailable to book whenever a guest needs it, celebrate collaborative working and connecting with others in a less formal setting. Built on raised platforms and enclosed with glass, the tech-enabled Studios welcome guests to contribute to the energy of the public space while also providing privacy and focus for everything from small group meetings to private dining experiences.

Soundproof booths are also strategically placed throughout the lobby, perfect for a spontaneous phone call to connect privately with friends, family or colleagues from afar.

Built with its global, productivity-focused guest in mind, Sheraton’s new elevated food & beverage philosophy creates a focal point in the lobby experience. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, the Coffee Bar Bar is a central pillar of the new Sheraton vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with food & beverage options that are locally-sourced, easy to consume while working and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules.

Sheraton Club Lounge

The Sheraton Club Lounge, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, has also undergone an upgrade as part of the transformation. The new design ensures the space is welcoming, elevated and purposefully designed for a layered and engaging experience that transitions seamlessly with activations from morning to evening. Guests will find updated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to provide a private environment.

Guest Rooms & Suites

In the new guest rooms, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit space with warm, residential appeal, comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents. The rooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity, such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging and layered lighting; while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities, including the luxurious Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed. The guest bathroom has also been completely redesigned with new and modern walk-in showers and bath amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

Looking ahead

There are currently 446 Sheraton hotels in 74 countries worldwide, making it Marriott International’s most global brand. In 2021, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts will continue its redesign. The brand is expected to unveil new guest experience programs and complete renovations at locations including Nashville, U.S.; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kiev, Ukraine; and Xi’an, China. Six hotels – the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown; Sheraton Denver Downtown; Sheraton Tel Aviv; Sheraton Grand Dubai; Sheraton Guangzhou, China and Sheraton Mianyang, China – have already been upgraded to the new Sheraton standard.

According to Marriott, renovations at Sheraton hotels in Nashville, Tennessee; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kiev, Ukraine; and Xi’an, China, will be finalized before the end of 2021. The renovation of 40 additional hotels is planned for 2022.

Photos: (c) Marriott International