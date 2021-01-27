Hyatt launches JDV brand in Europe

Hyatt announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with Story Hotels Holding AB to bring three hotels in Sweden under the JDV Hotel brand, helping to grow Hyatt’s independent collection brand in Europe. The three boutique hotels – Story Hotel Riddargatan and Story Hotel Signalfabriken in Stockholm, as well as Story Hotel Studio Malmö, Sweden – will all retain their individual hotel names and unique identities. The three Story Hotels will be available for reservation through Hyatt’s booking channels and for World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points for stays starting April 15, 2021.

Hyatt’s independent collection portfolio is a collection of brands that not only embrace the locations in which each hotel resides, but serve as a gateway to some of the most sought-after destinations worldwide. Each property brings a sense of place to the guest experience in new and unforgettable ways.

Story Hotel Riddargatan, Stockholm

An 83-room property widely believed to be one of Stockholm’s original boutique hotels, the Story Hotel Riddargatan will have an industrial design to represent the building’s former life as an apartment complex, barber shop and garage. The property is centrally located in the Östermalm area with easy access to vibrant neighborhood restaurants, cafés and bars as well as the high-end shopping district. The hotel will also feature a restaurant, Ling Long, specializing in Southeast Asian cuisine, and one indoor and one outdoor bar.

Story Hotel Signalfabriken, Stockholm

Story Hotel Signalfabriken will feature 83 individually designed guestrooms and a vibrant bar and restaurant, which will host regular DJ performances. Formerly a fire station and town hall, this listed property in Sundyberg’s Torg neighborhood will attract budiness travelers with meetings in the surrounding areas of Solna, Bromma and Kista. Leisure guests will enjoy the small town feel and abundance of restaurants nearby with quick access to Stockholm’s city center in less than ten minutes via the nearby tram, bus and subway lines.

Story Hotel Studio Malmö

Story Hotel Studio Malmö will feature 95 unique guestrooms, all creative and playful in their design to reflect the young and vibrant population of the city. Situated on the top floors of a high-rise building, the hotel offers spectacular views overlooking the city and water. The hotel is part of the mixed-use STUDIO building, which also houses conference and meeting facilities, corporate offices, retail outlets, several restaurants and a café. With its unique waterside location at Universitetsholmen, and close proximity to Malmö’s central station, guests can easily explore the city, and nearby Copenhagen via a 35-minute train ride. The hotel’s restaurant and cocktail bar, Kasai in the Sky, will deliver food and drink on Malmö’s highest outdoor terrace with views of the ocean and city skyline.

Story Hotel Riddargatan, Story Hotel Signalfabriken and Story Hotel Studio Malmö are expected to increase the number of Hyatt hotels in Sweden to four, following the 2020 opening of Stockholm’s Hotell Reisen, which is part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Fueled by guests’ growing desire for unique, differentiated experiences that foster genuine connections with people and cultures, Hyatt recently announced its intention to grow by more than 30 percent in Europe, with a significant focus on developing the footprint of its lifestyle brands.

Photos: (c) Hyatt