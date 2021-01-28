Travel Cashback Remains An Option – Don’t Forget It!

There’s little doubt that with the Covid squeeze, travel companies have been less generous in dishing out cashback on stays. However, with cashback still available on flights and hotels (including a very solid 6% with IHG), it is important to keep the cashback in mind.

Even Hilton, which has been known to frequently remove itself from cashback sites, currently features.

So, all is definitely not lost. Simply because some have disappeared, does not mean that there are not a number of good quality options remain.

So what’s left?

There’s a plethora of cashback sites out there, but for sheer global applicability and easy of use, I don’t look past topcashback.com. TopCashback neatly arranges its travel options, which include a neatly laid out “Airlines” and “Hotels section”.

Taking these in turn, there’s some solid opportunities, even now. Highlights for us include:

Airlines

Qatar Airways – 4% cashback

Virgin Atlantic – 1% cashback

Etihad Airlines – 2.5% cashback

Swiss – 1.5% cashback

Avianca US – 3% cashback

Aer Lingus USA – 2.25% cashback

Jet Airways – $4.80 cashback (which I accept is arguably stretching the “solid opportunities” description)

Hotels

Marriott – 5% cashback

IHG – 6% cashback

Hilton – 1% cashback (or 4% for non-Honors members)

Accor – 6% cashback

Best Western – 3% cashback

Caesars – 5% cashback

Ramada – 5% cashback

Days Inn – 5% cashback

Radisson – 6% cashback

NH hotels – 6% cashback

Melia US – 3% cashback

Millennium – 3% cashback

So, while travel may currently be limited (and so too generosity levels of the accompanying cashback), do make sure that wherever possible you use the cashback sites to maximise your travel benefits.

Remember that rebated hotel bookings through a cashback site like TopCashback will not compromise any loyalty rewards or benefits you earn on the stay. It remains, effectively, a “direct booking” with the hotel chain.