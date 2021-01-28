Hilton Honors Gold Status is widely considered to be the best hotel status in the mid-level segment and is definitely our favourite. With complimentary breakfast, a better room, and maybe even access to the Executive Lounge (with complimentary drinks and snacks), every hotel stay gets way a lot more enjoyable.

Until tomorrow (30th January 2021) you have the opportunity to win Hilton Honors Gold status.

The Gold status will be valid for 365 days. Of course, there is the option to extend it within the next 12 months – thanks to the reduced status requirements of Hilton Honors in 2021, you only need 10 stays this year to qualify for another year.

How to participate

For your chance to win Hilton Honors Gold status, simply enter your email address on the designated landing page.

IMPORTANT

Participation is only possible until tomorrow, January 30, 2021, 11:59 PM CET. Hilton Gold status can only be awarded to members who currently hold a maximum of Silver status with Hilton Honors (so Silver or Blue members).

Please note that winners will be notified by email early on 31st January and must respond within 5 hours, as the Gold upgrade has to be processed the SAME DAY.

Terms & Conditions

You can only enter the competition once. The submitted data can be used for InsideFlyer social media and other channels. You can request that your email is deleted from our distribution list at any time. Your data will not be passed on to third parties. If for technical reasons your participation is not counted, neither we nor our partners can take responsibility for this. The competition ends on January 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM CET. After that no more entries will be counted. The sweepstakes is in no way related to Facebook or other social media channels. Given the time constraints, if the winner does not respond to the prize notification within 5 hours, a new winner will be drawn. By participating in this competition, you agree to the conditions of participation.