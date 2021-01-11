Marriott Bonvoy publishes 2021 elite policy

Several loyalty programs, including Hilton Honors and World of Hyatt, have announced goodwill policies for their members in recent weeks regarding status qualification in 2021. Now Marriott Bonvoy is also announcing goodwill policies for elite members in 2021.

Elite Night Credits for Marriott Bonvoy members

While other programs have generally reduced the requirements to achieve elite status by 50 percent, Marriott Bonvoy has chosen a different path here that values existing status customers in particular: every loyalty program member who holds status will be credited 50 percent of the qualifying nights required. This is based on individual status in 2020.

Thus, Silver Elite will be credited five nights, Gold Elite will be credited 13 elite nights, Platinum Elite will be credited 25 qualifying nights, Titanium Elite will be credited 38 elite night credits and Ambassador Elite will be credited 50 nights. In addition, the revenue requirement for Ambassador Elite status in 2021 will be reduced by 30 percent from $20,000 to $14,000. Elite Night credits will be credited in February.

New promotion

In addition, Marriott Bonvoy has already given a preview of the next global promotion for members. This is designed to make it easier for all program members to achieve or maintain status in 2021. Stays of at least two nights between February 16 and April 27, 2021, will earn double the points and qualifying nights.

Reduced off-peak awards

Again this year, Marriott wants to make redeeming points a little more palatable for program members. For example, for bookings made by Feb. 21, 2021, point values in the off-peak award category will be reduced by 10 percent. In turn, stays can take place through the end of September this year. How many points are required per night in the off-peak category can be seen below:

Kategorie Off-Peak Standard Peak 1 5.000 7.500 10.000 2 10.000 12.500 15.000 3 15.000 17.500 20.000 4 20.000 25.000 30.000 5 30.000 35.000 40.000 6 40.000 50.000 60.000 7 50.000 60.000 70.000 8 70.000 85.000 100.000

Photos: (c) Marriott International