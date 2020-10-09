5 German Lufthansa lounges to be closed for good

In March this year, Lufthansa closed almost its entire lounge network worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated travel restrictions. Approximately three months later, selected lounges were reopened at the HUBs in Frankfurt and Munich, albeit with a greatly reduced offering. This has since been expanded, as has the number of lounges open. In addition to various lounges in Frankfurt and Munich, the Lufthansa lounges in Berlin Tegel, Düsseldorf and Hamburg were reopened, as well as selected other lounges such as the lounge in Athens. Lufthansa Group Airlines SWISS and Austrian have also increased their services again.

While other lounges, such as those in Hanover and the First Class Terminal in Frankfurt, are to be opened as soon as demand permits, it has been decided to close some Lufthansa lounges in Germany.

These lounges won’t open again

As an airline spokesman recently announced, selected Lufthansa Business Class and Lufthansa Senator Lounges won’t reopen and thus permanently close. This concerns the following locations:

Bremen (BRE)

Dresden (DRS)

Cologne (CGN)

Leipzig (LEJ)

Nuremberg (NUE)

According to the airline, these lounges were chosen among others because they are the oldest products and renovation is too expensive at the current time. In addition, Lufthansa’s flight connections to these airports have been greatly reduced for the foreseeable future. For example, flights from both Frankfurt and Munich to Leipzig have been suspended in the winter flight schedule. The other airports are also only served a few times.

The closure of the Lufthansa Lounge in Cologne is certainly surprising. Although Lufthansa has only flown from Munich to Cologne in recent years, it did so several times a day. In addition there are numerous flights by Eurowings from Cologne, whose BIZ Class guests and Miles & More Senators and Frequent Travellers (from the SMART fare) would also have access to the lounge. In view of the large number of passengers with access rights, the decision is relatively drastic.

Will there be an alternative offer?

The lounge access is a very popular and gladly used advantage for many premium passengers. Especially at locations like Cologne, an alternative offer would be very desirable. Unfortunately, hopes here have been dampened for the time being: At the moment there are no plans to do so, but Lufthansa hopes to be able to provide an alternative offer in the future.