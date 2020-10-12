Qatar Airways announces a new U.S. destination

As Qatar Airways continues to rapidly rebuild its network across the globe and in the U.S., the airline has announced it will operate four weekly flights to San Francisco – the fifth new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic – from 15 December 2020. The San Francisco service will be operated by Qatar Airways’ state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the award-winning Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class with passengers enjoying free Super Wi-Fi broadband internet until January 2021.

Qatar Airways is the only airline from the Middle East to fly to San Francisco

The World’s Best Airline, and the only Middle East carrier operating to San Francisco, has continued to grow and innovate during the pandemic with industry-leading flexible booking policies, robust safety measures and a dependable network, all providing strong levels of reliability for passengers. Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways continued operations to the U.S. with flights to both Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth maintained during the entire period.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to welcome San Francisco as our newest destination, and our ninth current gateway in the U.S. As we navigate the crisis, we have made it a priority to not only reinstate our existing destinations and be the airline travellers can rely on, but to also grow our network and increase connectivity with new and relevant destinations for our customers to enjoy.”

San Francisco Flight Schedule: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday

Doha (DOH) to San Francisco (SFO) QR737 departs: 08:15 arrives: 12:55

San Francisco (SFO) to Doha (DOH) QR738 departs: 14:55 arrives: 17:15+1

Business Class passengers on this flight can enjoy the award-winning Qsuite business class seat with its enhanced privacy, including sliding privacy doors and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. The Qsuite seat layout is a 1-2-1 configuration, providing passengers to the Middle East and beyond with the most spacious, fully private, comfortable and social distanced Business Class product in the sky.

Mayor of San Francisco, Ms. London N. Breed, said: “On behalf of the City and County of San Francisco I’m proud to welcome Qatar Airways to San Francisco International Airport as they initiate their new nonstop service to Doha this coming December. During recent months we have seen expanding international air service from our airport and highly welcome these new flights which will serve our community and its travel needs. We welcome Qatar Airways to our city and to our world-class airport and look forward to their success in San Francisco.”

The addition of San Francisco will build onto Qatar Airways’ current service to some of the most vibrant cities in the U.S., including Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington, D.C. (IAD). By mid-December, the carrier will fly 55 weekly flights to nine destinations in the U.S. connecting onwards to hundreds of American cities through its strategic partnerships with American Airlines and JetBlue.

The new Qatar Airways service will offer excellent connections from the U.S. to global destinations in Africa, India (subject to NOTAMS), Nepal, Pakistan and South Africa amongst others via the best, most customer-friendly airport in the Middle East that consistently leads the way in safety and security measures.

Flexible rebookings

To provide travellers with peace of mind when booking travel, Qatar Airways has extended its commitment to offering passengers flexible booking options, now available for all tickets issued before 31 December. If passengers need to change their travel plans, they can hold their ticket value for two years, benefit from unlimited date changes, or exchange their ticket for a future travel voucher with 10% extra value. If passengers have had their travel plans impacted by factors outside their control, they can change their destination – within the same continental region for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members or within the same country or a 500 mile radius for non-members, swap their ticket for Qmiles, or refund their ticket with no fees applied.

