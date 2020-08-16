Earn Bonus Points with Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy currently runs an interesting promotion which allows you to earn Bonus Points with each stay at participating hotels. Members get 2,500 Bonus Points per stay. But there is more as you get an extra bonus after three stays. There are 30 Marriott brands to choose from worldwide.

Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the loyalty program of a host of well-known hotel brands. You will not only enjoy benefits with Marriott, but also with many others. For example the famous Ritz-Carlton Hotels and St. Regis. But also W Hotels, Sheraton and Delta Hotels. There are also some more accessible brands, such as Four Points by Sheraton, AC Hotels and Moxy Hotels. You can find an overview of all hotel brands under the Marriott Bonvoy program here.

As a member of Marriott Bonvoy you can earn points with every stay. The amount of points depends on the type of hotels and the amount you spend. Your status with the program can also earn you extra points. The more you stay, the more benefits you can enjoy as your membership level increases. You can read more about the membership tiers here.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, Maldives (Source: Unsplash /Ahmed Yaaniu)

Bonus Points

The promotion is valid for all Marriott Bonvoy members. However, it is compulsory to register even if you are a member (if you are not a member yet you can also apply for free using the same link).

Each stay will earn 2,500 Bonus Points with all participating hotels. A “stay” is defined as consecutive nights spent at the same hotel, regardless of check-in or check-out activity on any points-eligible rate. You will thus benefit the most when you book separate stays.

But there is more. When you book and complete three stays at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels you’ll get an extra 5.000 Bonus Points. This means you get a total of 3 x 2,500 + 5,000 = 12,500 Bonus Points on top of the points you earn for staying at the hotel.

This Promotion lasts until 18 October 2020. Only stays made after registration will qualify towards the Promotion. Make sure to book through Marriott Bonvoy instead of any third party website. Most bookings through third-party websites may not qualify for this Promotion.

You can read the Terms and Conditions of this Promotion here.