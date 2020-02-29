Review: AIRMATE is Your New Travel Gadget Friend + 25% Off for InsideFlyer readers!

AIRMATE?

AIRMATE is a new series of travel gadgets designed by Danish company Simplifiers. And simplify they do, they have developed two products a smartphone holder and a tablet holder that will help you enjoy entertainment during your flight a lot more easy-going. So now you can watch movies hands-free using AIRMATE Mobile and AIRMATE Tablet and avoid getting a sore neck or fatigued arms from holding your smartphone or tablet in your hands during your travels.

Exclusive discount

Make sure to grab your 25% discount on your AIRMATE order by using code: Insideflyer25. This not only saves you 25% off the full price in your shopping cart, but also includes Free Shipping. Given that your AIRMATE will come to you from Europe, this means it’ll save you an additional €9, which is about $10. Go to the shop here. You can use this discount code until March 20th, 2020. We’ll repeat again … FREE SHIPPING FROM EUROPE.

AIRMATE Mobile

The first product from Simplifiers was the smartphone holder AIRMATE Mobile. Given its unique product design it enables you to be entertained hands-free on your smartphone on the go. Either by attaching AIRMATE onto the tray table lock onboard most airplanes, hook it onto the end of the tray table in closed position using the table hook or use the product on the table itself. AIRMATE Mobile fits all smartphones in horizontal position (including XL models) and is produced in 100% recycled plastic and made in DK.

AIRMATE Tablet

Simplifiers latest product to the AIRMATE series is a tablet holder for travelers called AIRMATE Tablet. It has the same usage functionalities as its older sibling AIRMATE Mobile, but on top of that, the product has more adjustments functionalities which enables it to fit both mini tablets / iPads, Kindle and Nintendo Switch but also normal-sized tablets / iPads up to size 11 inches in horizontal position. All you have to do is to download your favorite series or movies to your device and sit back and relax hands-free to the entertainment on the go.

Design & Usage

AIRMATE Mobile Fits all sized Smartphones in horizontal position (including XL models) and AIRMATE Tablet fits both mini iPads / tablets / Nintendo Switch and normal-sized Tablets / iPads up to size 11 inches.

Can also be clicked directly onto a closed tray table using the table hook which also makes it suitable for use on some busses, ferries and trains

Both products are produced in 100% recycled plastic and locally in Denmark.

Review

We took AIRMATE Mobile for a trip and we liked it! In fact, we loved it and so did the seatmate who kept peering over to our movie on our iPhone. It was even east for them to watch.

Functionality & Design

Seeing is believing so we’ve made you a video:

It is possible to adjust the angle slightly, so you can optimize the experience in case you happen to be on a sunny trip.

AIRMATE Mobile uses a simple design that makes it easy to use on airplanes. It is designed to fit the table lock (or hook it to a closed tray table) in front of you and it is tested positive to work on several airlines. That being said, as it uses the table lock or table itself, there are some seats that it cannot be used on, such as front row seats and some emergency seats.

Quality

We’ve used it for a year now with no signs of any issues. In the package, there are two extra rubber bands included.

Value for Money

AIRMATE Mobile retails at 17 Euros but with our reader discount of €4.75 or 25% + Free Shipping its €9 (~10$). This brings your total savings to €13,75 (~15$). For the discount, enter the code Insideflyer25 in the “got a coupon code” box during your purchase. You can use this discount code until March 20th, 2020.

Putting the phone up in view makes it a worthy purchase. Plus, it’s a great gift to give to your fellow frequent flyer friends who already have everything else.

You can buy and read more about the AIRMATE products at this link.