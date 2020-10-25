Radisson launches new brand: Radisson Individuals

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the launch of a new brand, Radisson Individuals, which offers independent hotels and local and regional chains the opportunity to become part of Radisson Hotel Group and benefit from the group’s international recognition and presence while maintaining their own unique style and identity. This is the Radisson Hotel Group’s response to similar brand concepts such as Autograph Collection or Tribute Portfolio from Marriott International and Curio Collection by Hilton.

Radisson Individuals hotels are selected for their personality and characteristics. They offer guests the opportunity to discover new places around the world while always enjoying the high quality standards of the Radisson Hotel Group and the “Yes I Can!” service mentality, combined with local flair and individual charm of the member hotels.

First Radisson Individuals hotels in Europe & Asia

A number of hotels in the UK and Asia have already joined Radisson Individuals and discussions are well advanced with other hotels in Germany, Italy, Russia and beyond. Among the first hotels to join the new brand are Henrietta House, a member of Radisson Individuals in Bath, UK, and River House Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals, Inverness in the UK.

Hotels wishing to join Radisson Individuals will conduct a conformity assessment focusing on four key parameters: SGS health and safety compliance, online assessment, fire safety compliance and their ability to connect to the group’s main operating systems. The hotels will receive training on the group’s “Yes I Can!” service mentality and should achieve a GRI (Global Reporting Initiative for Quality Standards) score of more than 80 percent to ensure that the Radisson Hotel Group’s “Every Moment Matters” philosophy as a pillar of the guest experience can be maintained there.

A great chance for independent hotels

Radisson Individuals represents an exceptional opportunity for hotels to enhance their visibility, nurture customer confidence, and access a wider audience through multiple distribution channels and a global sales structure. These hotels will benefit from the contracting power and economies of scale that come from a brand that is trusted by millions of guests across the globe as well integrated IT and revenue platforms, and comprehensive operational systems to deliver high GOP margins.