Kimpton Annual Sale: save up to 35% (book until September 2021)

You may not be thinking about hotel stays right now, but there are actually quite some interesting promotions at the moment. Due to low demand, prices have plummeted. In many cases, it’s possible also possible to book ahead for next year to be on the safe side regarding the COVID-19 pandemic consequences. Kimpton now runs its Annual Sale promotion that gives you up to 35% off on hotel stays until September 2021. Don’t wait too long as the promotion ends 28 October.

Best Flexible Rate

During the Kimpton Annual Sale you will get up to 35% off on the Best Flexible Rate Weeknights (Sunday-Thursday). Next to that you get up to 25% off on the Best Flexible Rate Weekends (Friday-Saturday). You need to book by 28 October 2020 for stays until the eind of September 2021. There are some blackout dates, read more about the T&C on the Kimpton Annual Sale promotion page.

Members of IHG Rewards Club also get the opportunity for a late check-out when booking during the Sale period (based on availability). Other elite privileges such as room upgrades and welcome gifts are of course also awarded (for instance for Platinum Elite Members).

The Best Flexible Rate allow changes and cancellations. Generally, this means that you can cancel or amend your booking free of charge up to 72 hours before the day of arrival. There may be some exceptions, so always check the T&C for the specific rate.

Kimpton Hotel Wilshire Los Angeles (Source: Kimpton)

Double Points

Kimpton’s Annual Sale promotion can be used in combination with the Unlimited Double Points promotion of IHG Rewards Club. This promotion runs until 15 December 2020. This means that you can enjoy double points on bookings with stays until 15 December 2020.

Kimpton Hotels

Kimpton is the boutique hotel brand by IHG. Kimpton Hotels offer luxury rooms with designs respecting local traditions. There are currently 68 Kimpton hotels in North America. Europa has 7 and Asia 3. Afrika and Latin America both have one Kimpton hotel.