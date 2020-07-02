Lufthansa Group publishes flight schedule until October

Due to the significant changes in the booking wishes of their passengers, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group are switching from short-term to longer-term flight planning and are now completing their flight schedules by the end of October. The new summer timetable will be implemented in the booking systems today, 29 June, and is thus bookable. It is valid until 24 October, the end of the normal summer season.

Flights to 70% of intercontinental destinations

This means that the airlines will offer in the upcoming month over 40 percent of their originally planned flight program. A total of over 380 aircraft by the Lufthansa Group carriers will be used for this purpose until October. This means that half of the Lufthansa Group’s fleet is in the air again, 200 aircraft more than in June.

By the end of October, over 90 percent of all originally planned short- and medium-haul destinations and over 70 percent of the Group’s long-haul destinations will be served again. Customers who are now planning their summer and autumn holidays will thus have access to an extensive global network for tourism and business connections via all the Group’s hubs.

For example, the core brand Lufthansa will be flying 150 frequencies on the American continent each week in summer/autumn via the hubs Frankfurt and Munich. Around 90 flights a week are planned to Asia, over 45 to the Middle East and over 40 to Africa. Flights will be resumed by October from Frankfurt to destinations including Miami, New York (JFK), Washington, San Francisco, Orlando, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Dallas, Singapore, Seoul, Cancún, Windhoek and Mauritius. The service will be resumed by October from Munich: New York/Newark, Denver, Charlotte, Tokyo Haneda and Osaka.

SWISS & Austrian Airlines

Following the successful restart, the ramp-up of Austrian Airlines flight operations continues to proceed according to plan. From July onwards, Austria’s home carrier will fly to over 50 destinations.

SWISS will continue to extend its services from Zurich and Geneva over the coming weeks and months, adding further new destinations to its network in addition to its existing routes. SWISS will add 12 new European routes from Zurich in July. SWISS will offer 24 new European destinations from Geneva. SWISS will serve a total of 11 long-haul destinations from Zurich in July and 17 in October.

Brussels Airlines & Eurowings

Eurowings is also significantly increasing its flight schedules for both business and leisure travellers, intending to return to 80 percent of its network during the course of the summer. Following the lifting of the travel warnings and restrictions, interest in holiday destinations such as Italy, Spain, Greece and Croatia in particular is growing rapidly. This is why Eurowings will be flying 30 to 40 percent of its flight capacity in July.

Brussels Airlines expands its offer for both leisure travelers and corporate guests. In September and October the carrier plans to operate 45 percent of its originally planned schedule.