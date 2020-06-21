Increase social distancing when travelling with Bagtag

Think about all the points of contact when flying. It starts with checking in your bag or printing your boarding pass. At some airports you can already check-in your bags by yourself, but given the current Covid-19 situation and future travel conditions, it’s desirable to avoid physical contact as much as possible. One simple thing you can do to help is to use an electronic baggage tag like BAGTAG.

The new normal

Nobody knows exactly what the future of travel will look like. For many months and probably years though, it’s definitely going to be different. In our daily lives ‘the new normal’ means thinking about social distancing, using a face mask, washing hands more, etc. When it comes to travel, it might include things like:

Avoiding queues and large groups as much as possible.

Reducing direct contact with other people and equipment, such as the Self Service (Check-in) Kiosks, wherever possible.

Temperature/health checks at the airport.

Haneda Airport near Tokyo (Source: Haneda Airport website)

To make travel safer, there is a lot to consider. Think about something as simple as paper/card baggage tags. At many airports you have to go to the check-in desk and wait in a (often long) queue, speak face-to-face with an agent, potentially touch the tags they hand you, etc.

Social distancing measures and things like gloves, masks, and regular hand sanitising can help, but wherever there are a lot of people waiting together, there is a higher risk of contamination and it’s desirable to avoid the situation wherever possible. Using an electronic baggage tag could help with that.

Electronic BAGTAG?

Companies in the aviation/travel industry are always coming up with new ideas. For instance, electronic baggage tags like the ones you see on some expensive Rimowa suitcases.

BAGTAG is a company that develops this technology, replacing paper bag tags with an electronic one that can be placed on any piece of luggage. They work with big carriers like KLM, Lufthansa, SWISS and China Southern.

How does it work?

When checking in at home you need to indicate that you want to use your own baggage tag. Then, you can easily load the data onto the electronic tag. When done, there is no need to collect your bag tag at the check-in counter and spend more time in queues than is necessary. The only thing you will need to touch is your own suitcase or bag.

Bottom line

In the coming months, there will be many innovations to help to make travelling safer. Social distancing and limiting contacts as much as possible will be key elements.

Electronic baggage labels like BAGTAG can play a part in that. They can help you to avoid queues and reduce physical contact points.

