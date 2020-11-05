American Airlines Expands Preflight Testing Program to More Destinations

American Airlines is expanding its current preflight testing program to additional destinations, further opening the world for customers who want to travel. The airline will now offer preflight testing options to more destinations than any other U.S. carrier.

In November, preflight testing will be available for all American flights to Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia and the Hawaiian Islands.

Our initial preflight testing has performed remarkably well, including terrific customer feedback about the ease and availability of testing options. This next phase is an invigorating step forward in American’s relentless pursuit of reopening international travel and driving industry recovery while delivering a safe and positive travel experience. Robert Isom, President of American Airlines

The Caribbean and Latin America

Starting Nov. 16, American will expand its partnership with LetsGetChecked, a convenient at-home testing option that includes observation by a medical professional via virtual visit, to offer at-home PCR testing to customers traveling to Belize (BZE), Grenada (GND) and St. Lucia (UVF). Results can be expected in 48 hours on average.

Testing requirements for each country currently include:

Belize: Travelers 6 years old and up must complete PCR testing within 72 hours of departure.

Grenada: Testing must be completed within 7 days prior to departure.

St. Lucia: Travelers 5 years and older must complete testing within 7 days of departure. Customers cannot board flights to St. Lucia without presenting a negative test result. Pre-arrival registration is mandatory; customers should visit stlucia.org for the latest information on travel restrictions and quarantine requirements.

American is currently operating service to BZE, GND and UVF from its Miami (MIA) hub and later this month will also launch service to UVF from Chicago (ORD). In December, the carrier will increase its flying to all three markets with service from BZE to MIA, Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW); from GND to MIA and CLT; and from UVF to MIA, CLT, ORD and Philadelphia (PHL).

Hawaii expansion

After launching a series of testing options to open travel to Hawaii in October, American is also expanding its partnership with LetsGetChecked for customers traveling to the Aloha State.

Beginning today, customers traveling to Hawaii from ORD, Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix (PHX) can now use LetsGetChecked. Results can be expected in 48 hours on average, and testing must be completed within 72 hours of the final leg of departure. As of this announcement, travelers who present a negative test upon arrival will be exempt from the state’s 14-day quarantine (certain County restrictions may still apply. Customers are encouraged to visit Hawaii’s county websites for the latest information about their final destination).

Visit aa.com to learn more about the preflight COVID-19 options available to customers.

American’s Clean Commitment

American’s preflight testing program will serve as a key element of the airline’s Clean Commitment, a multifaceted approach to giving customers peace of mind when they travel. American has also launched a travel tool, powered by Sherpa, to make travel planning easier for customers who are eager to reconnect with the people and places that matter most.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a direct-to-consumer at-home health testing and insights company. Offering an end-to-end model, LetsGetChecked’s Sure-track Test offers consumers an FDA EUA-authorized Coronavirus at-home testing solution. The at-home Coronavirus (COVID-19) test incorporates a nasal swab and PCR lab analysis, offering convenient and secure results on average 48 hours upon receipt in the lab.