Don’t Miss Out On Double Virgin Points When Booking A Flight

To celebrate the launch of the new ‘Virgin Points’ loyalty currency, Virgin Atlantic is offering double points on all Virgin Atlantic flights purchased directly from 24 September up to and including 1 October 2020. This can be a flight in any cabin, to any destination, in any class.

Siobhan Fitzpatrick, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said this:

“We’re committed to supporting our most loyal members and creating opportunities for them to enjoy their hard-earned rewards. Flying Club miles have now changed to Virgin Points, which unlike currencies in other loyalty programmes, will never expire. This means members can build up their Virgin Points balance, for as long as they want, and redeem at their leisure, now or in the future. “Virgin Points have exactly the same value as miles and members can continue to earn and redeem these across Virgin Atlantic, Delta and other partners as they do today, as well as collect tier points. The change in currency provides greater peace of mind for our members and paves the way for an expanded range of ways to earn and spend Virgin Points.”

Double Virgin Points details

Members must book a flight through virginatlantic.com, virginholidays.co.uk or via the contact centre to be eligible for the bonus.

Flights must be both operated by Virgin Atlantic and marketed by Virgin Atlantic (flight number starts with VS) to be applicable for the bonus points. Codeshare flights are excluded from this offer.

Travel completed in all classes will earn double points per sector.

Applicable for flights booked and tickets issued between 24th September 2020 – 1st October 2020.

Reward tickets are excluded from this offer, apart from Points Plus Money bookings which are applicable for bonus points.

Gold members (60%) and Silver members (30%) will still earn tier bonus points. The promotional points will be included in the tier bonus.

Bottom line

Double points seems a bit underwhelming for a launch offer, particularly in the current global travel context. If you were thinking of booking a flight with Virgin Atlantic anyway though, you might as well get it sorted this week and bag the extra points.

Hopefully we will see some more innovative/lucrative promotions when the new Virgin Red programme launches…