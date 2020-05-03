Save Big Money At Banyan Tree Hotels By Buying a Voucher

Booking cheap Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts stays is generally not an easy task. The luxurious hotel chain is one of the most prestigious in the world and is best known for its sustainability concept. The Banyan Tree Group also includes the Angsana and Cassia brands. Angsana stands for adventure combined with luxurious, local chic, while Cassia is primarily aimed at families, friends and couples who are looking for stylish and modern accommodation.

There is currently a very good offer with which you can book heavily discounted stays at Banyan Tree Group hotels and resorts. There are plenty of exotic locations available, including the Maldives.

Book Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts up to 78% cheaper

Banyan Tree is attempting to lure customers prepared to pre-book, with a very attractive voucher special, where you can purchase stays with additional benefits and redeem them at the hotels after the COVID-19 crisis. The offers are varied: For example, a voucher for two nights in a pool villa at the Banyan Tree Phuket Resort only costs ~$310. However, this voucher also includes daily breakfast for two, free afternoon tea every day, and a 20 percent discount on spa treatments.

The voucher campaign is valid until May 6, 2020. Your stays can take place flexibly until December 20, 2021. The following properties are participating:

Banyan Tree Phuket

Angsana Laguna Phuket

Cassia Phuket

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Banyan Tree Bintan

Angsana Bintan

Cassia Bintan

Banyan Tree Lang Co

Angsana Lang Co

Banyan Tree Maldives Vabbinfaru

Angsana Maldives Ihuru

Angsana Maldives Velavaru

Apart from the already mentioned Banyan Tree Phuket, the Banyan Tree Bangkok can be booked for ~$230 (2 nights). However, this also includes a free upgrade to a club room and free breakfast. The prices in the Maldives are very tempting too, starting at just $250 per night.

