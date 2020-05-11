Masks in-flight are not the way to go, expert says

Professor in microbiology, Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, thinks that facial masks will be a solution to protect ourselves from the coronavirus on multiple segments of the journey. Just not on board the aircraft.

Throughout the past week, multiple airlines have announced that they will resume flying with a requirement for passengers to wear masks in-flight. But is that sensible? InsideFlyer has asked professor in microbiology at the University of Southern Denmark, Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, to educate us on how we should protect ourselves against the coronavirus while flying.

How well does a mask protect?

Facial protection masks come in many variations, sizes and looks. Just as many answers exist too, on how well the masks protect us. More generally, it is, however, possible to conclude that the masks can be divided into three different groups. The three are fabric masks, surgical masks and N95 respirators. The fabric masks are the least effective and are generally not recommended to use for virus protection. After that come the surgical masks, which are for instance used to perform operations. These place themselves in the middle in terms of effectiveness and keeps parts of the infection/virus out. At the top, we find N95 respirators, which are the most effective masks. N95 respirators, however, also don’t keep (virus) infections completely away.

Surgical masks and N95 respirators are quite effective as long as they are dry. However neither surgical masks nor the respirators can guarantee with 100% certainty, that you won’t get infected yourself by wearing them. You are even still likely to transfer the disease/virus whilst wearing the mask. A surgical mask for instance lets one fourth of particles in the air pass, when inhaling, meaning that you reduce the risk of getting infected by 75%. When exhaling, up to half of the particles will pass. N95 respirators are more effective, and provides 95% protection from getting infected, while it lets 30% of the liquid in exhalation air pass. Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, professor in microbiology at University of Southern Denmark

Hans Jørn directly discourage the use of fabric masks, as their effect is not proven, and in the worst case, can expose you even more to the infection:

It is important to underline, that only surgical masks and certified respirators are effective. Fabric masks are more permeable for drops and particles, and one should therefore ensure that only masks of documented quality is used.

Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, professor in microbiology at University of Southern Denmark

Are masks a false sense of security?

For that question, there is no short answer. Everything depends on the circumstances that you use the masks for. If the mask is used for short periods of time, and you disinfect your hands often, the mask can be helpful. The mask, however, also has to be used rationally and not just as a standardized habit/ritual.

Infections do not care about rituals, and masks are only helpful in situations with a high likelihood of being exposed to infections. Those could, for instance, be during boarding, while visiting the lavatory, or when leaving the aircraft. During the flight, the mask, however, can cause more damage than it helps.

Masks can be effective, if used at the right time, in the right way. The mask can however also provide a false sense of security, if used without rationale. A mask is only effective as long as it’s dry. In our exhalation air there is moisture, and it varies for how long the masks will be effective. It’s however estimated that a mask will not be effective for more than a couple of hours. Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, professor in micro biology at University og Southern Denmark

Masks do not only lose their protective properties by getting wet. Another way to bring down the protectiveness is when you touch the mask or your face. Doing that, bacterias can in even more ways find their way into your body:

When touching the mask – for instance when drinking coffee, repositioning it, etcetera – you can pollute your fingers with virus particals from the mask itself. That way, you neutralise the effect of the mask, in the best case scenario. Therefore masks cant be the only protective equipment used and should be limited to rationally selected tasks and timeframes. Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, professor in microbiology at University of Southern Denmark

How should airlines protect passengers?

Hans Jørn has a suggestion on when masks could be relevant during travelling. He believes that, for instance, it could be helpful to use masks when initiating boarding, or when passengers leave the aircraft. However, he points out, that hand sanitiser is the most important factor, in protecting passengers from getting infected by COVID-19.

It’s imaginable that airlines would distribute masks prior to boarding. Passengers could then wear the masks during boarding, and remove them when they are seated. When the plane has landed, maskes could then again be distributed, for the passengers to wear, until they have claimed their luggage. The most important precaution based on my knowledge, is hand sanitiser. It is important that passengers disinfect their hands, after touching their faces, especially after touching the mask. At the samt time it is important, that passengers disinfect their hands, before eating or drinking anything. A proper disinfection of hands takes 20-30 seconds, and you should use an amount of sanitiser that equals it taking 20-30 seconds to rub in to the fingers, so that the skin feels dry. Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos, professor in microbiology at University of Southern Denmark

InsideFlyer’s suggestions for Corona-proof air travel

Based on Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos’ insights, the InsideFlyer team has made a list with five suggestions, to make air travel safer:

Masks at boarding: Distribute certified masks to passengers, and make sure that there is hand sanitiser available at the gate. Passengers should furthermore be instructed to remove the mask, once taxiing to the runway. Hand sanitiser in sufficient amounts: Make sure that hand sanitiser is available during the flight, and is regularly distributed by the cabin crew. At the same time, make sure that passengers are instructed in disinfecting their hands in a proper manner. Include this in the safety instructions before Limited mobility: Moving around in the cabin should not be allowed unless the passenger is going to the lavatory. When visiting the lavatory, cabin crew should be contacted, and instruct the passenger to use a specific lavatory, so waiting lines don’t form. Masks and hand sanitiser could be given to the passenger at this point. Smart boarding procedure: Boarding should be executed in order of passengers seating. One suggestion could be to board from the window seats towards the aisle so that the passengers won’t be trapped closely in the aisle during boarding. Smart disembarking procedure: A new mask should be distributed to passengers just before arrival, and they should be instructed to leave the plane in a manner so that waiting lines don’t form. This will be time-consuming but is very important. Cabin Crew can, for instance, guide the passengers on when to leave their seat.

Who is the expert?

Hans Jørn Jepsen Kolmos is a professor in microbiology at the University of Southern Denmark. Hans Jørn got his PhD in medicine in 1974, and in 1986 acquired his title as a specialist in microbiology. Since then, he has become a professor in the same field and especially works with infection control and infection prevention.

All pictures from Pikist