How to Get Hilton Honors Gold Status After Just 4 Nights!

It has been a while since we mentioned Hilton’s extremely generous MVP fast track to Hilton Honors Gold status. Hilton Gold is great and with the fast track, it can be yours after just 4 (1-night) stays!

This fast-track is available to anyone who is:

“an athletic administrator, athlete, or affiliated with a sports entity, sports related company, sports group or event”

That is wide, to say the least – but this “Sports MVP” Hilton Gold fast-track always has been, and has always worked (when live). To break it down to how it could apply to you, I would submit that if you sign up to a football team or major athletic event’s mailing list, that’s enough to get you “affiliated with a sports entity or event”. Here’s the Great North Run mailing list, for example. A gym membership absolutely works here, too.

Otherwise, of course, if you are an “athlete” (someone who jogs?), or a member of a football, tennis, squash, snooker, golf, lawn bowls etc club, entered into a 10k or even Santa Run somewhere, this also indisputably applies to you.

From a purely technical perspective, you are also entirely free to sign up to this fast-track and will not be asked for proof of your signing up to the Great North Run mailing list etc!

What are the terms of the Hilton Gold fast-track?

Once you’ve signed up, you need to complete four qualifying stays within 90 days of registration. Once you complete the 4 stays your Gold status will be valid

for the rest of 2020

for all of 2021

until 31 March 2022

This is due to the generous Hilton allocation of elite status for the rest of the year you earn it, all of the subsequent year and then till 31 March in the year after that.

Bear in mind that the qualifying stays must be booked via the official Hilton channel, which you can do here.