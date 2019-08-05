Family Fun Month with Extended Stay America

Pack up the kids and get ready to make some memories! August is family fun month! Between work, school and all the other obligations that keep us busy, life can get a bit hectic. It can be easy to let R n’ R fall by the wayside. But you deserve a break. Treat you and the whole family to a trip!

If you haven’t taken a family vacation lately, take some time this month to find a destination the whole family can enjoy. And, don’t stress about the cost. Places like Extended Stay America make family getaways easy and affordable!

With over 625 hotels across the U.S., there are a ton of options to find the perfect destination; and, Extended Stay America only offers suites. No more cramming the family in small hotel rooms while the kids fight for space. Instead, enjoy a larger room and simple luxuries from home like a fully equipped kitchen, on-site laundry, pools and spas at select locations, and other amazing amenities. You can also make it a complete family affair with your beloved pet. Extended Stay America knows that pets are family too and they have an amazing pet policy.

Need help figuring out where to go? Check out these top family destinations where you can find an Extended Stay Location…

Phoenix, Arizona

The Grand Canyon is always a favorite among families and Phoenix is one of the closest cities to get you there. Between the national park and the capital of Arizona, you’ll find so much to see and do that no one will be bored.

Orlando, Florida

Of course, you can’t say family vacation without mentioning Disney World. Since you’ll save with Extended Stay America’s rates and in-room kitchens, take advantage and treat the family to a lifetime of memories at the Happiest Place on Earth.

San Diego, California

Not feeling the Disney crowds? Head over to San Diego and shake things up! Besides gorgeous beaches, San Diego also offers fun activities like the San Diego Zoo & Wild Animal Park, museum-filled Balboa Park, and LEGOLAND.

For even more awesome destinations that fit your family’s interests, browse Extended Stay America’s online map. If you’re on the fence about how long your vacation should be, Extended Stay America will have you save even more the longer you stay with their weekly, biweekly and monthly rates. Just want a quick getaway or maybe your family needs a long break, not a problem! Save up to 31% off your booking depending on the length of your stay.

