Doubletree London Victoria: Great Location & Value

Background:

My friend was a first timer to London. With 24 hours to explore, I thought the Victoria area would be a great base to get the most out of our brief visit. I was happy when I booked a Priceline Express Deal and it turned out to be the Doubletree London Victoria!

Check-In:

The hotel is right across the street from the Victoria Rail and Underground (Tube) station. It’s a great location to explore London. You can walk to the West End (the theaters are literally right next to the hotel) as well as Buckingham Palace!

I was super happy at check-in to see that they honored my Diamond Benefits! Now, your results may vary, as Hilton’s Honors terms and conditions state that on-property benefits are not awarded on reservations booked through a non-Hilton-direct booking channel.

At check-in, I just asked if I could add my diamond number and the front desk agent said “Sure!” She informed me that I would get “complimentary breakfast for 2 as well as 20% off restaurant + room service”. I got lucky. But it doesn’t hurt to ask!

I also inquired if we could have 2 beds as I was booked into a one double room. In another stroke of luck they upgraded me to a family room with 3 singles! The extra 3rd bed was useless for me, but the extra pillow came in handy!

And of course, I was given the famous Doubletree cookies which are delicious!

The Room:

The room was on the smaller side for hotels, even for European standards. But, it was very clean and well appointed. I have no complaints about the room at all. The bathroom was also a bit small too, but it served its purpose and was designed efficiently.

The room even had USB charging! Thankfully, because I forgot to pack a converter (my bad). This made it much easier to get through the night.

There was a hot water maker as well as coffee packets and tea bags. The room came equipped with a mini fridge as well. The AC system worked nicely, unlike many hotels I encountered on this trip.

The only major complaint I had would be the pillows. Two were supplied. One was far too soft while the other was far too firm. I couldn’t sleep for awhile, but thankfully the extra 3rd bed had pillows for me. Part of my sensitivity could have very well been attributed to my jet lag. A minor complaint would be the fact that the beds were very narrow. It was single beds rather than twin sized beds.

Late Check Out:

Since my Eurostar train didn’t leave until 7pm, I asked if a 2pm check out was possible.

That was a fail. I got late checkout extended from the standard 11am to 12pm. Better than nothing, but it just proves how Hilton Diamond doesn’t really help with late checkout. I ended up just doing luggage hold.

Amenities:

As I was only here for a night, I didn’t get to check out the fitness center.

Breakfast:

Breakfast was solid! A nice small array of cooked food (bacon, sausage, mushroom, eggs) mixed with some interesting smoothie shots and cold fish! Very happy, and a great start to my day!

The Verdict:

Overall, the Doubletree London Victoria is a solid option to explore the city of London due to its excellent location and well appointed rooms. Out of the 3 Doubletree’s I’ve stayed at worldwide, this is by far the best one.

Happy travels,

Ty

Have any questions? Comment below or email me at takeofftotravel@gmail.com. You can also view all my other posts here! Thanks for stopping by!