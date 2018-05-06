You can earn triple AAdvantage miles per stay with IHG Rewards Club from Tuesday, May 15, 2018 through Tuesday, July 31, 2018 when you register for this promotion — and there is no limit on the number of bonus AAdvantage miles which may be earned during the promotion period.

Triple AAdvantage Miles Per Stay With Participating Hotels of IHG Rewards Club

Even better is that you can choose to earn quadruple AAdvantage miles per stay when you stay at Crowne Plaza hotel properties; but you will earn fewer bonus AAdvantage miles per stay when you stay at Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites hotel properties.

You must be a member of the IHG Rewards Club frequent guest loyalty program who completes the following requirements prior to your first eligible stay:

Chose American Airlines AAdvantage miles as your earning preference Register for this promotion Book a reservation for an eligible stay at any branded hotel or resort property of InterContinental Hotels Group during the promotion period

Definition of a Stay

Only one room per member per qualifying stay will be awarded the applicable bonus points.

A qualifying stay is defined as one night or consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out — which include most business and leisure rates at hotel and resort properties worldwide when you book your reservations directly through one of the official Internet web sites of the participating brands of InterContinental Hotels Group, with the earnings of base AAdvantage miles and bonus AAdvantage miles per United States dollar spent:

Crowne Plaza — two base AAdvantage miles and six bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and six bonus AAdvantage miles InterContinental — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Hotel Indigo — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Holiday Inn — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Holiday Inn Express — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Holiday Inn Resort — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Holiday Inn Club Vacations — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles EVEN — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Hualuxe — two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles

— two base AAdvantage miles and four bonus AAdvantage miles Staybridge Suites — one base AAdvantage mile and two bonus AAdvantage miles

— one base AAdvantage mile and two bonus AAdvantage miles Candlewood Suites — one base AAdvantage miles and two bonus AAdvantage miles

Rates Which Do Not Qualify

Bonus AAdvantage miles are not issued for stays booked:

Through Online Travel Agencies

For Non-Qualifying Room Rates and Non-Qualifying Stays, which include the following: Net wholesale individual and group rate Certain package rates Employee discount rate Friends and family rate Crew rate Sspecial discounted contract rates Seasonal worker rate Crew rate 50 percent travel club discount rate Travel industry discount rate Distressed passenger rate IHG Rewards Club Reward Nights or Airline Hotel Reward rate Most rates booked through most third party Internet web sites Complimentary hotel stays Any other rates not defined as a Qualifying Room Rate



Select Terms and Conditions

You can only check in and check out of the same hotel or resort property once per stay. Eligible stays which occur during the promotion period but which have a check-in or a check-out date that overlaps with the beginning or the ending of the promotion period will be counted towards the promotion.