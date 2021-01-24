Lufthansa launches leisure routes with Eurowings Discover

It has been known for some time that Lufthansa is planning a new brand for long-haul tourist flights under the project name Oceans. It was also revealed that short- and medium-haul tourist destinations would also be an option for the new carrier. The Corona crisis postponed the project launch, but now there is some news. In addition to the final name for the new brand, and first other details have also been finalized.

Eurowings Discover launches in Summer 2021

The basis for the new brand is obviously Eurowings, under whose brand flights to long-haul destinations have already been offered in the past. The “Discover” addition will also be visible on the aircraft livery.

Initially, operations are to start with three Airbus A330s from Frankfurt – the targeted start date is summer 2021, but the final destinations are not yet clear. “As before, demand planning is challenging due to the pandemic and depends on the development of the tourism industry and aviation business as a result of the Corona crisis,” a Lufthansa spokesperson told InsideFlyer.

As a first step, only long-haul flights will be offered with Eurowings Discover; the issue of short- and medium-haul flights is currently still in question: “Whether short- and medium-haul flights will be added in the future will have to be decided at a later date“, according to the Lufthansa statement.

Well-known travel classes

According to the current planning status, three travel classes are to be offered on board the long-haul flights: An Economy Class, a Premium Economy product and a Business Class. Eurowings’ existing long-haul product is to be used as a starting point and will be weather-developed in the future – depending on customer requirements and different travel behavior due to the corona virus, environmental protection and other factors.

Images: (c) Eurowings