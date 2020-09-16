Don’t Miss Out On 1,000s Of Free Miles From Qatar Airways Privilege Club…

Qatar Airways Privilege Club is currently running another promotion where new members can receive bonus miles. Unlike the previous promotion, this time you can choose from two variants. Which variant is best for you depends on your travel plans.

Option # 1: Receive up to 7,500 bonus miles

Qatar Airways is offering the following number of bonus miles for new members who register with promo code JOIN2020 :

2,500 miles for registering

5,000 miles and 50 Qpoints for your first flight with Qatar Airways in business or first class (credited 15 days after taking the flight)

You can register for this offer until September 30, 2020 and travel until December 10, 2020.

Option # 2: Receive up to 10,000 bonus miles

For the second variant, Qatar Airways Privilege Club offers the following number of bonus miles for new members who register with promo code PREMIUM920 :

5,000 miles for registration

5,000 miles for your first flight with Qatar Airways in business or first class (credited 15 days after taking the flight)

You can register for this offer until September 20, 2020 and for travel until June 30, 2021.

Which offer is better?

Which offer is better depends entirely on your travel plans. If you don’t have any travel plans in prospect at this point, the second offering is better. If you’re planning to travel for the next few months and want to go for status, the first offer is better. To achieve status within the Privilege Club programme, you must meet the following requirements:

Qatar Airways miles will not expire unless there is no activity on your account within 3 years.

Earn bonus miles after signing up with the Privilege Club and after taking a flight with Qatar Airways.

Images: Qatar Airways