Gradually, the various airlines worldwide are resuming more flights, including British Airways. New catering options with regard to COVID-19 will also be presented. Many airlines have had a very limited catering in the past weeks, which fortunately is now changing. Catering at Lufthansa and SWISS, for example, is currently also returning to normal. British Airways, is now offering new catering options as well, as they want to minimize touch points between crew and passengers.

British Airways presents new catering in all classes

Snack boxes are served in all classes on long- and short haul flights. The extent varies.

Long haul flights

First Class

For First Class passengers the change is certainly the most drastic one. The complete meal will be served in snack boxes. Aside from the main meals, afternoon tea will continue to be served on request. Each passenger will receive a bottle of water with the snack boxes. Alcoholic drinks and soft drinks are also available. However, there are not the regular bottles of wine and champagne as usual, but the small bottles that are normally available in Club Europe.

Business Class

Business Class meals on British Airways long-haul flights are served compressed into a single box. It comes with the same choice of drinks as in First Class.

Premium Economy Class

Normally, the World Traveller Plus cabin offers better catering than Economy Class. This is currently not guaranteed. The snack box usually contains a salad, a hot dish, water and a small dessert.

Economy Class

In Economy Class a croissant, yoghurt and a snack is served in the morning.

Short haul flights

Club Europe

In Club Europe, a selection of drinks away from water will be available again in the future. This includes soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. The food will be served in a box.

Economy Class

Until now, passengers in British Airways Economy Class had to pay for food and drink on short-haul flights. However, this is changing temporarily and each passenger will receive a bottle of water and a snack.