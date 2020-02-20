[Expired] Hurry up! Qatar Airways celebrates the date with 10% discount and 3X QMiles

Qatar Airways has just launched a very limited time offer in celebration of today’s date. With this new promotion you will receive a 10% discount and up to triple earning of Qmiles.

Everyone loves a great deal and finding a good reason to offer a special promotion doesn’t seem to be an issue at Qatar Airways. The airline has just launched a new promotion in tribute of Feb 20th, 2020.

Today’s promotion gives you an extra 10% discount if you book your flight directly at qatarairways.com before midnight EST, using the promo code 20FEB20. If you’re a member of Qatar Airways you will also earn double Qmiles for Economy Class tickets and triple Qmiles for Premium Class tickets. You will find more information about the promotion, and terms and conditions at qatarairways.com.

If you’re not already a member with Privilege Club, you can sign up here.

Want to try Qsuite? Then you should fly one of these routes!

If you’re flying economy class and you don’t have elite status with Privilege Club or another Oneworld loyalty program, you will also receive up to 20% off on all Qatar Airways lounges at Hamad International Airport when purchased through qatarairways.com. You will also save 20% on excess luggage rate.

Discount Car Rental

If you need a rental car at your destination, you will also receive up to 20% off at Rentalcars.com if you use the discount code QRX2020. The offer is only valid today and only when you book through Qatar Airways’ partner site at Rentalcars.com.

Discover Doha and Qatar Airways Privilege Club

When you’re flying with Qatar Airways you can earn Qmiles and Qpoints in the Privilege Club loyalty program. With Qpoints you will be able to reach higher membership levels in Privilege Club, while Qmiles can be redeemed for flights and upgrades. How many points you earn depends on your ticket class and Privilege Club membership level. The Privilege Club Qcalculator is a great tool to find out how many points and miles you will earn on your trip. If you’re not a member of Privilege Club, you can sign up here.

When you’re flying with Qatar Airways you can also do a stopover in Doha at no extra cost. If you have a long layover you can also attend activities like city sightseeing or a desert safari.