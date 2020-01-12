The first good credit card sign up bonus is here. Radisson Rewards Platinum Visa Card have launched a campaign where you get 120.000 points as sign up bonus (after a minimum spend).

You can earn those points by spending $3,000 within the first 90 days. This is a very good value and probably the best one we have seen from Radisson Rewards.

You will also upgraded to Gold automatically when you have the Platinum Visa Card.

Below you can see the benefits and how many points you get:

You find the sign up page here.

The annual fee is $75 and you need to get your credit approved.

Read all the T&C here.