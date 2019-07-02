Passport Free Travel Between Canada and the Netherlands

The World Economic Forum in collaboration with the governments of Canada and the Netherlands has launched a pilot project for passport free travel between the two countries. The project also includes collaboration from border security, airports, technology providers and airlines. The pilot project is still in the testing phase. But it’s expected to roll out at Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau (YUL) and Toronto’s Pearson (YYZ) international airport by early 2020.

Passport free travel – The Known Traveler Digital Identity Program

The Known Traveler Digital Identity (KTDI) program leverages biometrics (fingerprints, facial recognition) and blockchain technology to continuously verify a travelers data at every leg of the journey until they reach their destination. Over a period of time, a traveler will be able to establish a ‘known traveler status’. According to the World Economic Forum, this puts a passenger’s data back in their hands. Passenger’s mobile device will store and encrypt information, rather than on their passport chip.

The World Economic Forum and Accenture published a report on the KTDI programme which describes the concept as following;

This KTDI concept is founded on the principle that an individual traveller has control over the use of their own identity and its components. Due to this decentralization of control over the components of their identity, a traveller can push proof of their identity information – secured by distributed ledger technology and cryptography – to governmental and private-sector entities throughout their journey. Access to verified personal biometric, biographic and historical travel data will enable entities along the way to undertake advanced risk assessment, verify travellers’ identities and provide seamless access through biometric recognition technology. All of this can be achieved without the need to have personal data stored in one central database, which would pose too great a risk for stakeholders responsible for securely handling personal identity information.

As per my understanding of the report, the process should work like this; Passengers will have their biometric data stored in an ‘e-passport’. This will be on their mobile device, giving them control over who and when their share that data.

Once they arrive at the airport, that data will be shared (with passenger consent) with border authorities and airlines.

The authorities use this data to cross check several shared systems between governments throughout the passenger journey.

Over a period of time, the passenger will build their trusted/known traveler identity. The KTDI will allow a fast, seamless flow of passengers through airports. The program launched in response to the growing demand of air travel and airports struggling to keep up with the volumes. The UN World Tourism predicts that the International tourist arrivals will hit 1.8bn by 2030, a 50% increase from 2016!

Passport free travel – Take Away