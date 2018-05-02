You can save up to 30 percent off of your stay, dining and use of a spa seven days per week now through Sunday, September 30, 2018 when you stay at participating hotel and resort properties — but your stay must be a minimum of three consecutive nights.

Wander More and Save Up to 30 Percent With Marriott, Starwood and The Ritz-Carlton

The minimum amount which you will save is 20 percent off of:

The best available rate at participating hotel and resort properties

Dining for food and beverage which excludes breakfast and tobacco; and

Spa facilities which excludes retail products…

…but you will save 30 percent off of each of the aforementioned products and services if you are a member of the following frequent guest loyalty programs:

Room upgrades are applicable for eligible frequent guest loyalty program members as per the existing program terms and conditions, which are subject to availability.

The offer voucher card for dining and spa is supplied to you when you check into the hotel or resort property.

This offer is not applicable to groups of ten or more rooms.

A limited number of rooms are available and blackout dates or other restrictions may apply.

This promotion cannot be combined with any other offer or prior purchase or reservation.

A stay is defined as one or more consecutive nights paying a qualifying room rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out.

Other terms and conditions — including those of the aforementioned frequent guest loyalty programs — apply.

Inside Take

Prior to committing to booking your reservation, ensure that you are getting the most value for your money.

No restriction seems to exist which implies that you must completely pay for your stay in advance; so changing or canceling your reservation should not be a problem. Keep an eye on the deadline for when you can do so, though, so that you do not suffer from any financial penalties.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.