If you are looking for a way to save money on lodging over the next year, you are in luck with this special promotion: as a member of InsideFlyer, you can earn up to $300.00 in credits for all reservations booked with Club 1 Hotels for the next two weeks through Thursday, February 15, 2018 for stays through Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Receive a Booking Credit of Up to $300.00 With Club 1 Hotels

In addition to enjoying exclusive wholesale rates at greater than 750,000 hotel and resort properties worldwide, when you spend:

$250.00 to $499.00 , you will receive a booking credit worth $25.00

, you will receive a booking credit worth $25.00 $500.00 to $999.00 , you will receive a booking credit worth $50.00

, you will receive a booking credit worth $50.00 $1,000.00 to $1,999.00 , you will receive a booking credit worth $100.00

, you will receive a booking credit worth $100.00 $2,000.00 to $2,999.00 , you will receive a booking credit worth $200.00

, you will receive a booking credit worth $200.00 $3,000.00 or more, you will receive a booking credit worth $300.00

Free Membership Offer is Still Available

If you were not one of the hundreds of people who have already taken advantage of the exclusive offer for members of InsideFlyer — which was first announced in this article in December of 2017— do not fret. Although you can no longer qualify to be one of two lucky winners of an electronic gift card worth $250.00, you can still apply for free membership in Club 1 Hotels for one year — which would typically cost you $129.00 for exclusive wholesale room rates at greater than 750,000 hotel and resort properties worldwide.

The following benefits are included in the free membership:

$25.00 off your first booked reservation of a minimum of $250.00

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and we will refund your entire subscription fee within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

The membership of one year does not auto-renew or auto-bill

Total value is $204.00

If you prefer to purchase a lifetime membership for $695.00, you will receive the following benefits:

25,000 airline miles from the airline partner of your choice

$200.00 off your first booked reservation of a minimum of $2,000.00

Your choice of: Access for one year to greater than 1,400 airport lounges at over 500 cities in 130 countries — a retail value of $99.00; or Global single travel protection for one year from Global Travel Plus — a retail value of $175.00

$30.00 credit for international luggage shipping — perfect for skis or golf clubs

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and we will refund your entire subscription fee within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

Why Club 1 Hotels?

Club 1 Hotels is a members only global luxury hotel club providing exclusive wholesale rates at the finest 3, 4 and 5-star hotels and resorts located in global city and resort destinations. With access to exclusive members-only unpublished rates and additional special offers and discounts, members can save up to 70 percent on regular rates and save thousands of dollars per year.

Unlike public discount sites that do not disclose the hotel name until a purchase is made, members of Club 1 Hotels shop by city, airport, brand or hotel name to get exactly what they want.

Club 1 Hotels offers each member impeccable hospitality and exceptional experiences through completely personalized concierge service. Its greatest savings can be found at its refundable 4-star and 5-star hotels and resort properties. Additional benefits include:

Discounted Airport Club and VIP Lounge access — Take a break in one of greater than 1,100 lounges in 500 cities in 130 countries. Discounted tours, attractions and more — Enjoy booking your entire trip — including discounted tours, attractions, golf, and more — on one Internet web site. Exclusive discounts with travel partners of Club 1 Hotels — Simplify travel with discounted chauffeured transportation, business class or first class flights, and international luggage shipping. Wholesale rates on Car Rentals — Access wholesale rates — up to 40 percent off — for economy to luxury car rentals at airports in global gateway cities.

Best Rate Guarantee

Members of Club 1 Hotels are guaranteed the best rates every time. Although Club 1 Hotels works hard to ensure that the best rates are provided, there will be instances when better rates are offered elsewhere. If you do find a better rate — regardless of whether it is refundable or non-refundable — for the same hotel and room type, Club 1 Hotels wants to beat that rate by:

$10.00 per night guaranteed savings at 3-star hotels up to $100.00

$20.00 per night guaranteed savings at 4-star hotels up to $100.00

$25.00 per night guaranteed savings at 5-star hotels up to $100.00

Simply send an e-mail message with the link to memberservices@club1hotels.com and Club 1 Hotels will confirm your booking the same day.

Note that reservations within ten days of arrival are excluded from its Best Rate Guarantee Policy.

Inside Take

If you spend less than $250.00, you are essentially earning a rebate of five percent instead of the maximum of ten percent with which you would earn with each of the aforementioned thresholds…

…and if your spend is near the next higher booking credit threshold, consider spending just a little more to meet the threshold requirement and save more money on lodging.

Keep in mind that savings using the exclusive wholesale rates can vary by hotel or resort property. Also, check the cost of room rates elsewhere prior to booking your reservation to ensure that you get the maximum savings on lodging.

You only have two weeks to take advantage of this exclusive promotion. Use them wisely to save the maximum amount of money for your hotel and resort stays.

Photograph ©2010 by Brian Cohen.