You can earn up to 3,000 points per qualified stay — starting with your second qualified stay — at any participating hotel or resort property worldwide between Tuesday, January 16, 2018 and Sunday, April 15, 2018 with the latest iteration of the MegaBonus promotion from Marriott Rewards.

Registration Now Open For MegaBonus by Marriott Rewards — Winter 2018

Earn 2,000 bonus Marriott Rewards points per stay beginning with their second stay made between January 16, 2018 and April 15, 2018, at participating hotel and resort properties; plus 1,000 Marriott Rewards bonus points when the stay includes a weekend night. A weekend night is defined as a Friday or Saturday night — except in the Middle East and Egypt in North Africa, where it is defined as a Thursday or Friday night.

You can only earn up to a maximum of 50,000 Marriott Rewards points.

The choice of 17 brands of Marriott International participating in this promotion are as follows:

AC Hotels by Marriott

Autograph Collection Hotels

Courtyard by Marriott

Delta Hotels

EDITION

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Gaylord Hotels

JW Marriott

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Marriott Vacation Club

Moxy Hotels

Protea Hotels

Renaissance Hotels

Residence Inn by Marriott

SpringHill Suites by Marriott

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

The Ritz-Carlton, which participates as the exclusive luxury partner to Marriott Rewards.

Select Terms and Conditions

Only one room per hotel or resort property is counted toward nights or stays.

Bonus Marriott Rewards points will be awarded to your membership account within five business days after the qualifying stays have concluded.

Members electing to earn frequent flier loyalty program miles are not eligible for this promotion.

An eligible stay is defined as consecutive nights paying an eligible rate in the same hotel or resort property — regardless of the number of times you check in or check out of a hotel or resort property — and posting to your Marriott Rewards account.

Stays at ExecuStay and Marriott Executive Apartments are not eligible for credit toward this promotion. Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks are not eligible for credit toward this promotion and nights spent while redeeming an award are not eligible for credit toward this promotion.

Note that rooms booked through most third party retailers — as well as select travel agency bookings — are ineligible to earn bonus Marriott Rewards points for this promotion.

Other terms and conditions — including those of the Marriott Rewards frequent guest loyalty program — apply.

Inside Take

The terms and conditions state that “The member receiving this offer has been targeted and the offer is not transferable”, which is unusual because in past years, all members of the Marriott rewards frequent guest loyalty program have been eligible for the quarterly MegaBonus promotion — even if they received targeted offers.

Although this latest MegaBonus promotion is not exactly one about which to get all excited, it is better than nothing if you plan on staying at participating hotel and resort properties anyway during the promotion period.

Source: Marriott Rewards.