Being a member of the forums of InsideFlyer can be rewarding — and this latest offer proves that: in this exclusive offer for members of InsideFlyer, Club 1 Hotels is offering membership to you which is good for one year at absolutely no cost to you…

Exclusive: Free Club 1 Hotels Membership — and Your Chance to Win a $250 Gift Card

…and if you complete the application of Club 1 Hotels to become a new member, you qualify to be one of two lucky winners of an electronic gift card worth $250.00, which can be used towards booking future reservations at hotel or resort properties. The two winners will be selected on Thursday, February 1, 2018 and notified via e-mail message to the e-mail account used to register with Club 1 Hotels.

The free membership in Club 1 Hotels for one year — which would typically cost you $129.00 for exclusive wholesale room rates at greater than 750,000 hotel and resort properties worldwide — includes the following benefits:

$25.00 off your first booked reservation of a minimum of $250.00

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and we will refund your entire subscription fee within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

The membership of one year does not auto-renew or auto-bill

Total value is $204.00

If you prefer to purchase a lifetime membership for $695.00, you will receive the following benefits:

25,000 airline miles from the airline partner of your choice

$200.00 off your first booked reservation of a minimum of $2,000.00

Your choice of: Access for one year to greater than 1,400 airport lounges at over 500 cities in 130 countries — a retail value of $99.00; or Global single travel protection for one year from Global Travel Plus — a retail value of $175.00

$30.00 credit for international luggage shipping — perfect for skis or golf clubs

Guaranteed savings on every reservation booked outside of ten days of arrival

100 percent risk free trial: You may cancel and we will refund your entire subscription fee within 30 days from date of purchase if you have not booked a hotel and or car rental

Why Club 1 Hotels?

Club 1 Hotels is a members only global luxury hotel club providing exclusive wholesale rates at the finest 3, 4 and 5-star hotels and resorts located in global city and resort destinations. With access to exclusive members-only unpublished rates and additional special offers and discounts, Members can save up to 70 percent on regular rates and save thousands of dollars per year.

Unlike public discount sites that do not disclose the hotel name until a purchase is made, members of Club 1 Hotels shop by city, airport, brand or hotel name to get exactly what they want.

Club 1 Hotels offers each member impeccable hospitality and exceptional experiences through completely personalized concierge service. Our greatest savings can be found at our refundable 4-star and 5-star hotels and resort properties. Additional benefits include:

Discounted Airport Club and VIP Lounge access — Take a break in one of greater than 1,100 lounges in 500 cities in 130 countries. Discounted tours, attractions and more — Enjoy booking your entire trip — including discounted tours, attractions, golf, and more — on one Internet web site. Exclusive discounts with travel partners of Club 1 Hotels — Simplify travel with discounted chauffeured transportation, business class or first class flights, and international luggage shipping. Wholesale rates on Car Rentals — Access wholesale rates — up to 40 percent off — for economy to luxury car rentals at airports in global gateway cities.

Best Rate Guarantee

Members of Club 1 Hotels are guaranteed the best rates every time. Although Club 1 Hotels works hard to ensure that the best rates are provided, there will be instances when better rates are offered elsewhere. If you do find a better rate — regardless of whether it is refundable or non-refundable — for the same hotel and room type, Club 1 Hotels wants to beat that rate by:

$10.00 per night guaranteed savings at 3-star hotels up to $100.00

$20.00 per night guaranteed savings at 4-star hotels up to $100.00

$25.00 per night guaranteed savings at 5-star hotels up to $100.00

Simply send an e-mail message with the link to memberservices@club1hotels.com and Club 1 Hotels will confirm your booking the same day.

Note that reservations within ten days of arrival are excluded from our Best Rate Guarantee Policy

Inside Take

This exclusive offer to you as a member of InsideFlyer is free of risk and will not renew automatically; so you have nothing to lose — other than a moment of your time and effort — and possible an electronic gift card worth $250.00 to gain if you are one of two winners.

Photograph ©2015 by Brian Cohen.