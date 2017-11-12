Earn 1,000 Free Marriott Rewards Points: November 12, 2017 Before 8:00 Tonight

You can earn 1,000 free Marriott Rewards points almost instantly if you answer a simple question prior to 8:00 in the evening Eastern Standard Time tonight, Sunday, November 12, 2017: How many players can each NFL team have on the field??

How many players can each @NFL team have on the field? Answer with #RewardsPoints before 8pm EST on 11/12 & earn 1,000 points if you get it. pic.twitter.com/Uy5WYBXYOi — Marriott Rewards (@MarriottRewards) November 12, 2017

The correct answer is 11 players; and you must answer the question at the official Twitter account of Marriott Rewards.

Inside Take

If you have not already registered through its Connect and Collect program, Marriott Rewards is offering its members an opportunity to earn up to a maximum of 45,000 free points per calendar year by using social media — and although point bonuses have already been offered since the launch of the initiative, that is only the beginning.

Getting started earns you points as well. You can instantly earn up to a total of 750 Marriott Rewards points when you connect with your Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for 250 Marriott Rewards points each…

…and after that, you can earn up to another 250 points when you follow Marriott Rewards with Twitter and Instagram for 125 Marriott Rewards points each.

That is up to 1,000 free Marriott Rewards points just to get started.

More details — such as how to register for this program — are in this article.

