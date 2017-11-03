The BIG Stories: Thanksgiving Travel + Airport Dining + New IHG PointBreaks + Free Wyndham Night After 3 Stays

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Thanksgiving Travel Forecast (And How to Survive the Rush)

Do your Thanksgiving travel plans include flying? Here’s what to expect, and how to cope.

How to Eat Well at the Airport

There’s no longer any reason to settle for a Big Mac or a soggy slice of Domino’s before your flight. You have more savory options!

In Time for the Holidays, Marriott Introduces New Shopping Portal

Marriott Rewards members can now earn and redeem points for purchases on the company’s MORE shopping portal.

Rent a Frank Lloyd Wright Home for Your Next Vacation

Wanna stay in a modernist masterpiece instead of a generic Hilton? There’s a website for that.

Book Almost 100 InterContinental Hotels for Just 5,000 Points a Night

Starting this week, IHG Rewards members can book award nights for 5,000 points at 97 hotels, for stays between October 30, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

Earn a Free Night After 3 Wyndham Stays

Members of the Wyndham Rewards program can earn up to 15,000 bonus points (enough for a free night) for stays completed by February 28, 2018.

This Country Just Took the Title for World’s Most Powerful Passport

But don’t expect the U.S. to make the top five.

Win a 5-Night Trip for 2 to Thailand

The prize includes a hotel, a $1,000 airline credit, tours, a Thai cooking class, and $500 worth of activewear.

