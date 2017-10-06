The Week’s Biggest Stories: JetBlue Cuts Legroom + Cuba Travel Warning + Resort Fees + $95 Bag Fee

In case you missed something, following are the biggest travel stories and best deals covered this past week. Check ’em out!

Hilton Adds Bonus Opportunities for Credit Card Holders

From Hilton: a 5,000-point bonus for Honors members who use one of the Honors-linked credit cards to book two stays before year end. And there’s more …

JetBlue Preview: More Seats, Less Legroom

Enjoy JetBlue’s generous legroom while you still can.

U.S. State Department Issues Cuba Travel Warning

In response to a series of attacks on U.S. diplomatic personnel, the U.S. is warning American citizens not to travel to Cuba.

After 20 Years, Action on Hotel Resort Fees May Finally Be Imminent

With the FTC and a task force of attorneys general reviewing the controversial practice, action to force the hotels to disclose resort fees may be at hand.

Dine Out, Earn a $15 Gift Card from Amazon, Starbucks, Uber

With new app, Seated, diners can earn a gift card from Amazon, Starbucks, or Uber after eating at participating restaurants in 15 cities.

Earn Up to 1,500 United Bonus Miles for Shopping

Through October 13, MileagePlus members can earn up to 1,500 bonus miles when shopping at the MileagePlus Shopping portal.

Icelandair Introduces New Low Fares, But a Sky-High Bag Fee

Airfares are low, but a checked bag will now cost you up to $95 each way.

The 10 Best and Worst Airports in America (2017 Edition)

The airport plays a big part in the overall travel experience. Here are the airports where you can expect the best, and the worst.

Win a Trip to France and a Seine River Cruise

Win round-trip tickets to Paris, plus a five-day all-inclusive cruise on the Seine River.

Somebody has to win this trip, right? Might as well be you.

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.