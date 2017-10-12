British Airways Offers Double Miles Through 12/31

Got British Airways miles? Here’s how to get more.

Through December 31, British Airways Executive Club members can earn double miles (or Avios, as they’re known in British Air’s program) on all British Airways flights, and on code-share flights operated by American Airlines, Finnair, and Iberia with British Airways flight numbers.

The bonus miles may be earned on a maximum of eight flight segments.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Double miles beat the alternative, to be sure. And unlike some recent British Airways promotions, the bonus applies to all mileage-eligible fares, not just higher-priced fares.

The downside of this promotion is that the bonus miles are in British Airways’ program, which charges onerous “fuel surcharges” for many award flights. And aside from any specific quibbles with Executive Club, most U.S.-based travelers are better served by participating in the program of a U.S. carrier.

For British Airways loyalists, this is a no-brainer. Register for the promotion and book your BA flights. Others should ask themselves whether earning miles in Executive Club makes sense not just for the next trip but for the longer term as well.

