Save 20% on JetBlue Award Travel. Book by 4/8

A sale on JetBlue award tickets? Yes, please!

Since JetBlue prices TrueBlue award tickets according to the market price of the same ticket in dollars, any sale on revenue tickets amounts to a sale on award tickets. The price of an award ticket and the price of a paid ticket go hand in hand. Specifically, every TrueBlue point is worth around 1.2 cents when redeemed for JetBlue flights.

For a very limited time, JetBlue is severing that lock-step relationship, offering award tickets at a 20 percent discount to their normal prices.

Bookings at the discounted rates must be made by April 8, and apply to flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, between May 2 and June 7.

The discount is awarded automatically when booking eligible flights on the JetBlue website.

The booking window is a narrow one, and the day-of-the-week restriction will be a deal-breaker for many. It’s not, in other words, a particularly user-friendly award sale.

Nevertheless, it is an award sale, and as such offers potentially greater value for your TrueBlue points. Take advantage of it if you can.

Maybe a chance to save 20 percent on an award flight in JetBlue’s Mint class?

