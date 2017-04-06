About The Author

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel.

Related Articles

Comments

  2. Tim Winship says

    Avios are simply what BA calls miles in its Executive Club program. A difference in name only. And yes, 100,000 of them could go a long way.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *