Save 20 Percent on Room Rates at Hilton Hotel Properties in Select Midwest Cities and Québec

Save 20 percent on room rates at Hilton hotel properties in select cities of the midwestern United States and Québec when you book your reservations only now through Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:59 in the evening Central Standard Time for stays completed now through Monday, June 12, 2017.

The catch is that you are required to pay for your reservation in full at time of booking it, as your credit card will be charged immediately for the total amount quoted for the entire stay as reserved. Refunds or credits will not be issued unless otherwise indicated by local law.

You must be a member of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program — you can join now free of charge if you are not yet a member — in order to take advantage of this promotion.

Where the discount of 20 percent on room rates is valid includes participating hotel and resort properties of the Hilton Worldwide portfolio located in the following cities:

Indianapolis, Indiana

Detroit, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin

Omaha, Nebraska

Québec, Canada

Select Terms and Conditions

This offer is subject to availability at participating hotels within the portfolio of brands of Hilton Worldwide at the aforementioned cities and regions for stays at 20 percent off of the Best Available Rate of the hotel or resort property — which is a specific rate that varies depending on time of purchase, is unrestricted, non-qualified and excludes discount rates — to members of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program; and a limited number of rooms will be available for this offer.

The hotel may cancel the reservation if credit card information is invalid or if the credit card is declined. Charges cannot be applied to other stays, services or merchandise. The reservation cannot be changed or cancelled. If you fail to arrive at the hotel on the scheduled arrival date, your reservation will be cancelled and you will not receive any refund or credit.

Quoted rates are per room per night; and are valid for single or double occupancy; and are exclusive of all taxes, incidental charges, gratuities and resort fees where applicable. Blackout dates and early departure fees may apply and vary by hotel property. Unless otherwise noted, all offer components cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash; expire at check-out; and may not be used or applied on future stays.

This offer is exclusive to reservations booked directly through Hilton. To book by telephone within the United States or Canada, please call +1-800 HHONORS or 1-800-446-6667; or view Global Reservation telephone numbers, and request the “Limited Time Offer” to receive this discount.

Standard Wi-Fi is free. Premium Wi-Fi — if available — has a fee. Access to Wi-Fi service is not free at hotel properties with a resort charge.

Advance reservations are required and must be booked within the booked period specified herein and individual booking terms and cancellation policies of the hotel or resort property — each one of which has a policy addressing cancellations or blackout dates which may apply. Deposit and cancellation restrictions may apply and vary by hotel or resort property. Rates will vary based on individual hotel and resort properties and specific travel dates selected.

The primary guest associated with the reservation must be a member of the Hilton Honors frequent guest loyalty program to book the reservation. This discount may not be applied to existing stays. This offer may not be combined with other select promotions, offers or discounts and is not valid for groups.

Other terms and conditions may apply.

Inside Take

If you know that you will definitely be staying in any of the aforementioned cities or regions during the promotion period with little chance that your plans will change, consider booking your room reservations through this offer to save money — but not if your plans typically tend to change at the last minute because you are required to pay for the stay in advance

Source: Hilton Honors.