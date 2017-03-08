Breaking News: Qatar Airways Reveals New QSuite for Business Class

Qatar Airways’ new business seat design has been under wraps for two years, and today at ITB Berlin the highly anticipated seat was finally unveiled.

The private customizable suite is called QSuite, offering luxury far beyond the typical business class experience.

The QSuite has a stylish double bed for passengers traveling together, which is a world first for business class. Privacy panels slide away to allow easy joining of the seats.

If there are four colleagues/friends/family traveling together, the TV monitors and panels can all be slid to the side so they can interact and dine together. This four-person seating configuration is also an industry first.

The business class seats give passengers a first-class experience, with hand-stitched Italian leather and satin rose gold touches.

Qatar Airways is also introducing a new dining menu for Business Class which will have sharing dishes available for passengers to enjoy with their companions. A new Express Breakfast option will also be available to stretch out sleep time and get a quick meal.

Business Class passengers will receive new cotton pajamas through Qatar Airways’ new partnership with The White Company, as well as new amenity kits containing Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio items.

A new, more easily navigated entertainment interface of Oryx One was also launched, which is their inflight entertainment. The 3,000+ entertainment options will now be even easier to access.

Here’s a Youtube video from Qatar Airways introducing their new product –