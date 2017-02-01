Starting Today, Earn 2,000 Hilton Bonus Points Per Night

In its most recent promotions, Hilton has offered Honors members either double or triple points. Any bonus is better than no bonus at all, of course, but double points barely move the needle, incentive-wise.

The company’s new promotion, which starts today, features 2,000 bonus points per night, which turns out to be more or less equivalent to those previous double-points offers.

Offer Details

Between February 1 and April 30, Honors members can earn 2,000 bonus points for every eligible night at any hotel in the Hilton network (Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection, Waldorf Astoria, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton, Embassy Suites, DoubleTree, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites, Home2 Suites, Hampton).

There’s no limit to the number of bonus points that may be earned during the promotion period.

Registration is required.

Deal or No Deal

Honors members normally earn 10 base points for every dollar spent at most Hilton brands, plus an extra five points for those who choose to forego airline miles. So, 15 miles per dollar. Assuming a one-night $150 stay, that nets 2,250 points. In that scenario, the 2,000-point bonus falls just short of doubling the normal earnings. The multiple increases or decreases as the per-night spending rises or falls, but it will hover around the double-points mark – and more often less than more – for most members’ stays.

Double points may be just enough to keep Hilton loyalists from defecting to other brands. However, it won’t be enough to change the booking behavior of travelers whose allegiance lies elsewhere or who base their purchase decisions solely on value.

One positive aspect of this offer: The bonus applies for stays at all of Hilton’s almost 4,900 hotels. That hasn’t always been the case with Hilton promotions, forcing Honors members to check to confirm whether a particular property was participating in a bonus offer.

Reader Reality Check

How compelling is this offer to you?

After 20 years working in the travel industry, and almost that long writing about it, Tim Winship knows a thing or two about travel. Follow him on Twitter @twinship.

This article first appeared on SmarterTravel.com, where Tim is Editor-at-Large.