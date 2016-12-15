The #Twogether Sweepstakes: You Can Be One of 600 Winners For a Trip for Two in Celebration of the Merger of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America

In the #Twogether Sweepstakes, you could be one of 600 people to win two certificates — which can be used toward round-trip economy tickets on flights marketed by Alaska Airlines and operated by:

Alaska Airlines

Virgin America

Horizon

SkyWest

PenAir

…to a choice of greater than 100 destinations — excluding flights to or from Cuba — in celebration of the purchase by Alaska Airlines of Virgin America with the acquisition being consummated as of yesterday; and the approximate retail value of each prize is $1,100.00. The certificates do not include airport taxes or any other costs and expenses; and they are subject to restrictions.

If you do not have a travel companion in mind, that is no problem, as you can use the two certificates for two separate trips for yourself if you prefer.

How to Enter

You must be a legal resident of one of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia; and you must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. This contest is void in Puerto Rico and any other jurisdiction where prohibited or restricted by law. No purchase is required or necessary to enter, play or claim a prize; and a purchase or payment will not increase your odds or chances of winning.

You may enter the #Twogether Sweepstakes during the sweepstakes period by navigating to the sweepstakes tab — or from a mobile portable electronic device — and entering your e-mail address and clicking “ENTER NOW.” You must then complete the requested registration information including — but not limited to — your complete first and last name with no initials, telephone number and date of birth; and you must agree to the official rules and click “SUBMIT” to obtain one entry into the sweepstakes.

Each entrant is limited to one entry per person, family or household per wireless mobile telephone or landline telephone during each entry period, and each submitted entry must be different. Duplicate entries or multiple entries made by an entrant in excess of the stated limitation will be disqualified. All non-winning entries from previous entry periods will be rolled over into subsequent entry periods. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, December 25, 2016.

There are a total of twelve entry periods — all of which start at midnight and end at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time during December of 2016:

Wednesday, December 14 Thursday, December 15 Friday, December 16 Saturday, December 17 Sunday, December 18 Monday, December 19 Tuesday, December 20 Wednesday, December 21 Thursday, December 22 Friday, December 23 Saturday, December 24 Sunday, December 25

Select Official Rules, Terms and Conditions

Prizes, certificates and airline tickets cannot be refunded, transferred, assigned, or redeemed for cash; and they are not valid for upgrades or frequent flier mileage accrual.

The sponsor will work with the winner to schedule air travel.

Failure to comply with any of the aforementioned requirements will result in disqualification.

Winner may use each travel authorization certificate for separate trips by Winner, or Winner may use one travel authorization certificate for a guest to travel with Winner on the same trip. Upgrades are not allowed. Connections are allowed (subject to fare rules). Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary.

The prizes may not be replaceable if lost, damaged or stolen. No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guest must be 18 years of age or older or winner must be the parent/legal guardian of a guest under 18 years of age. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a U.S. mailing address. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between winner’s and guest’s home(s) and airport, lodging, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, and other optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the winners’ responsibility. Winner is responsible for any and all applicable fees, service charges, surcharges or passenger facility charges and all insurance costs, federal, state, local and foreign taxes. All travel is subject to availability and blackout dates. Travel must be booked round-trip, and, if Winner is traveling with a guest, Winner and guest must travel together on the same itinerary. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice, and no refund or compensation will be given in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Winner and guest are subject and entitled to all provisions of Alaska Airlines’ Contract of Carriage (available at www.alaskaair.com), except compensation for denied boarding or delayed or canceled flights. Winner and guest must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g., a valid, government-issued driver’s license, U.S. passport, etc.).

Sponsor may substitute a prize with a prize of equal or greater value.

Other official rules, terms and conditions apply — be sure that you read all of them carefully and agree with them before participating in the sweepstakes — which include but are not limited to those dealing with the topics of:

Privacy and personal information

Release and limitations of liability

Selection and verification of winners

Winner notification procedure

Disqualification of participants

Criteria and restrictions pertaining to claiming and using prizes once they are won

Rights

Publicity

Tax liability

Technical issues

Legal waivers and statements

Unclaimed prizes

Cancellation or postponement of prizes

How to find out the names of the winners

What can potentally happen in the event of a dispute

Burden of proof of submission of entry

Typographical errors

Other disclaimers and conditions of participation

Summary

There will be 50 winners announced per day, which should give you reasonably decent odds of being one of the winners.

Source: Alaska Airlines.