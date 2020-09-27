Why You Should Probably Avoid IHG’s Latest Promotion…

Until 11th October 2020, you can get a 75% bonus when purchasing IHG Rewards Club Points.

Although the bonus kicks in when buying a minimum of 3,000 points, you actually need to buy at least 26,000 points to get the best pricing…

IHG uses nice round numbers when selling points. The regular price is 1 US cent (when buying at least 26,000), so with the 75% bonus you would be paying 0.571 cents per point.

You can jump to IHG’s Buy Points page by clicking here.

Why you should probably avoid this deal…

IHG Rewards Club regularly sells points with a 100% bonus. Given the current travel industry context, it would be reasonable to expect a higher than normal bonus if anything – not a lower bonus!

Unless you have a specific good-value redemption in mind and quickly need some points to book the award night, you will likely be better off waiting until a bigger bonus returns.

Bottom line

It’s difficult to understand what IHG is thinking here. Most loyalty programmes are very keen to sell points at good prices right now in an attempt to raise cash.

Anyway, unless you have an urgent need for points, give this ‘deal’ a miss.

Terms

Offer available for purchases made between 12:00 AM ET Sep 24, 2020 and 11:59 PM ET Oct 11, 2020 inclusive. Members will receive a 75% Bonus when they purchase a 3,000 minimum points purchase threshold on a per transaction basis in order to qualify for the bonus. Members may purchase a maximum of 150,000 points per calendar year and receive as a gift a maximum of 150,000 points per calendar year. Points that have been already purchased, gifted or received as a gift in 2020 are included in the 150,000 points limit. Purchased points do not count towards IHG® Rewards Club Elite status. This is an exclusive, non-transferable offer for intended recipients only and may not be forwarded. Offer is subject to change. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer.

Price includes all applicable fees. Purchased Points are not refundable and are applicable toward all IHG® Rewards Club awards. Please allow 72 hours for points to post and appear in the recipient’s account. All other IHG® Rewards Club Terms and Conditions apply.