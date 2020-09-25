Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Miles Are Dead… Long Live Virgin Points

As part of a broader strategy to bring all Virgin companies under a single umbrella loyalty programme, Virgin has announced the launch of Virgin Points – a currency which has no use-by date and which never expires.

As of today, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club has adopted Virgin Points as the name for its loyalty currency, replacing Flying Club Miles.

Kelly Best, Chief Marketing Officer for Virgin Red, had this to say:

“Virgin Points – the new reward currency for Virgin companies – has launched today. This is in preparation for the launch of Virgin Red, a new Virgin-wide rewards club which will be revealed soon. Unlike other loyalty programmes where points vanish, our points have no use-by-date – so no matter what life throws at our members, Virgin Points can be used whenever they want. Because Virgin Points will eventually be the currency used across all of the different Virgin companies, Flying Club miles have been rebranded to Virgin Points today. This rebrand doesn’t change how existing Flying Club members can collect or spend points around the globe.”

Bottom line

So far (apart from changing the expiry rules), this is basically just a name change. It will though be very interesting to see what plans Virgin has for the new Virgin Red rewards club…