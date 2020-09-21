Hyatt Now Requires Masks At ALL Hotels – But Is It A Good Idea?

Hyatt recently changed its guidance on the wearing of face masks/coverings to include ALL its hotels globally, when previously it only applied to particular countries.

The new rules are as follows:

“IMPORTANT FACE MASK & COVERING UPDATE: Following medical expert guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, face masks or coverings are required in hotel indoor public areas and when moving around in outdoor areas at all Hyatt hotels globally, with some exceptions, based on local laws or guidance. For specific requirements, please contact the hotel directly or visit the hotel website. Public areas may include hotel lobbies, meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers. Some guests may be exempt from this mandate, including but not limited to guests with medical conditions, guests consuming food or beverages in restaurants, guests who are seated outdoors and socially distant, and children under the age of two (2). Contact your nearest Hyatt Global Contact Center for more information.”

Bottom line

People should follow the advice of the relevant health authorities when travelling. Indeed, in parts of the world where COVID-19 continues to run rampant, or where transmission rates are now once again increasing, many guests would be reassured by everyone wearing masks and following proper distancing guidelines.

The “global” application of Hyatt’s new rules does seem a bit heavy-handed though. To insist that guests must wear face coverings at hotels in countries like Vietnam and New Zealand, where the risk of infection is currently tiny, would unlikely be great for business…

The guidance does allow for “some exceptions, based on local laws or guidance”, so hopefully the practical application of the rules is a bit more nuanced…

What do you think about wearing face masks/coverings in hotels?