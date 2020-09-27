American Express reopens Centurion Lounges

Just like many airport lounges, the American Express Centurion Lounges are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit card company however intents to gradually reopen its lounges again. Of course, with adapted facilities and services to ensure visitors’ health and safety. Surprisingly, at the same time American Express announces to significantly expand two US Centurion Lounge locations. You’ll read everything about it in this article.

Reopening with commitment

Two of the American Express Centurion lounges will reopen very soon. The Lounges at Seattle-Tacoma airport and Philadelphia International airport should be open again on October 5th. To make the lounges ‘COVID proof’ several special measures are visible in the lounges. The company states that after Seattle and Philadelphia more Centurion lounges will reopen in the coming months. But no further details are known on which lounges will open when.

Members will experience new health and safety practices, such as socially distanced seating, reduced capacity, increased cleaning frequency and requirements to wear a face covering when entering the lounge. Food is served at the table, instead of at the buffets. Some spa facilities are available, but showers remain closed until further notice. American Express calls this ‘The Centurion Lounge Commitment’. Another interesting development is the contactless check-in through the Amex App. All information on the reopening of the Centurion Lounge is available here.

Bar at the Centurion Lounge at Los Angeles Airport (LAX). Will this lounge also reopen soon?

Expansion plans

American Express intents to renovate and expand two Centurion Lounges. If everything goes according to the plan the new lounges will open in 2021. Both the lounges in New York LaGuardia (LGA) and Las Vegas (LAS) will significantly increase its size.

The Centurion Lounge at LGA will even double in size. The lounge relocates to a spot post-security at the airport’s brand-new Terminal B. American Airlines also welcomes its passengers in this new Terminal. The new lounge will feature: a family room, additional workspaces, private telephone rooms, and even some nice views of the New York City skyline.

Las Vegas airport is home to American Express’ first-ever Centurion Lounge, which opened in 2013. The new lounge increases its size by 50%. The newly designed lounge will feature: new private telephone rooms, a newly designed reception and innovative workspace areas.